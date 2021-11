The Local Germany 261121 Quiz Geil! (Very, very cool!)An outstanding result – you’re probably ready for German citizenship!

Which of the following cities has never been the capital of the German nation?

What condiment goes with a weisswurst?

Which of the following is not a German federal state?

Many of Berlin’s most important cultural treasures can be found in and on the Museum…

If someone asks you in southern Germany to do your ‘kehrwoche’, they’re asking you to…

What is the nickname to the governing coalition that is about to assume power in Germany?

Karl, Freiherr von Drais is the genius responsible for which very popular German invention?

If something is described as ‘leider geil’ that means it is…

In Germany, if somebody says an object or an artwork is ‘Biedermeier’, that means that it,,,

What do you call it when you take a day off between a weekend and a public holiday, or two public holidays?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.