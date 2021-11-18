German online bank N26 shutters US service

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
banking

Share this article
The N26 logo on a bank card.
The N26 logo on a bank card. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

German online bank N26 said Thursday it was closing its operation in the United States next year, as regulators in Europe place the "fintech" start-up under increased scrutiny.

N26’s 500,000 customers in the US would be able to use their services until January 11th, 2022, the bank said in a statement, after which it would cease to operate in a market it first entered in 2019.

Instead the Berlin-based operation would “sharpen its focus on its European business”, where it already operates in 24 countries and is exploring expansion into more eastern European markets.

N26 said it would also look to launch new “investment products in the coming year” to sit along side its current account service.

Founded in 2013, N26 offers free, online-only banking services to around seven million clients and is one of Germany’s most high-profile financial technology or “fintech” firms.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In October, the bank raised $900 million from private investors, and announced a plan to hire a further 1,000 employees to reinforce its product development, technology and cybersecurity teams.

READ ALSO: German online bank N26 to create 1,000 jobs

At home, N26 has been in the crosshairs of the German banking watchdog BaFin since 2018 after a local news media investigation found that it was possible to open account with forged IDs.

Earlier in the month, the regulator said it was upping its oversight operations at N26, appointing a special representative to monitor the bank’s progress towards solving issues in “risk management with regard to IT and outsourcing” identified by BaFin.

The regulator also limited the number of new customers N26 could take on to 50,000 a month until the shortcomings were addressed.

N26 was already being monitored by BaFin over failures in the start-up’s anti-money laundering system.

BaFin issued N26 with a 4.25-million-euro ($4.8-million) penalty earlier this year in connection with around 50 “suspicious transactions” the bank failed to report promptly enough.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Move into this century’: How Germany could improve its banking system
FOR MEMBERS

‘Move into this century’: How Germany could improve its banking system

Living in Germany: three key steps to help you settle in faster
PARTNER CONTENT

Living in Germany: three key steps to help you settle in faster

Why a German court decision means you could be entitled to compensation from your bank
FOR MEMBERS

Why a German court decision means you could be entitled to compensation from your bank

Germany’s Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs and close 340 branches

Germany’s Commerzbank to cut 10,000 jobs and close 340 branches

How post-Brexit bank changes could affect British people in Germany

Brits in EU risk losing UK bank accounts ‘within weeks’

Brexit forces German online bank N26 to leave UK market

FOR MEMBERS

What you need to know about Germany’s new online banking system