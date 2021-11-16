Tell us: How have you found the 2G and 3G Covid rules as a visitor to Germany?

German states have different Covid entry rules to many public places, like restaurants, hotels and bars.

People often have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated (geimpft) or have recovered from Covid (genesen), or have tested negatively (gestestet) under the 3G rules.

The 2G rules mean that only vaccinated or recovered people have entry to a venue or facility.

If you’ve visited Germany, please let us know how you found the rules.

