Tell us: How have you found the 2G and 3G Covid rules as a visitor to Germany?

People walk into a restaurant in Munich which has 2G rules - entry only for the vaccinated or people who've recovered from Covid. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe
We're asking how non-residents and visitors to Germany have found the Covid entry rules to public places - known as 3G or 2G. We'd like to know if your foreign vaccination proof was accepted, and if you thought the rules were clear.

German states have different Covid entry rules to many public places, like restaurants, hotels and bars.

People often have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated (geimpft) or have recovered from Covid (genesen), or have tested negatively (gestestet) under the 3G rules.

The 2G rules mean that only vaccinated or recovered people have entry to a venue or facility. 

If you’ve visited Germany, please let us know how you found the rules. 

