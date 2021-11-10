IN PICTURES: The best autumn in Germany photos

You’ll have to pause your ad blockers to see all the images in this article.

Jacquie Rooney captured the strong fall colours in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in this photo.

Autumn in beautiful Leipzig, Germany 🍂🍃🍁 We had the best weather we could have asked for, but I would have loved it anyway. Such a cool, vibrant, fun place to explore! #leipzigtravel pic.twitter.com/P5VSBQpUIM — Giulia Mulè (@mulia) November 8, 2021

Madeleine Oliver took the snap below of her dog on a gorgeous morning in Bonndorf im Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg.

Thanks to Sandra Leaton-Gray for these two photos of Baden-Baden in the autumn sunshine.

Joan Hazlett enjoys a cup of tea (or coffee) in Bavaria on an autumn morning.

We just ❤️Autumn colours. What do you like the most when in Germany during the Autumn months? pic.twitter.com/jBRPFTxUdb — Visit Germany (@VisitGermanyUK) November 7, 2021

DPA photographer Jens Büttner took this picture as the sun went down in Warnemünde at the Baltic Sea.

The wonderful colours of autumn in Berlin. 🍁 #CoolestWinesOnEarth 📷 markohahnphotography via berlin_de on Instagram pic.twitter.com/1ZKgXf64Hs — Wines of Germany (@WinesofGermany) November 4, 2021

Autumn in Munich 🍃 pic.twitter.com/JFtEYEPdvj — Ahmet Ömer (@eswordert) November 6, 2021

DPA photographer Julian Stratenschulte took this snap in the Georgengarten, a landscape garden in Herrenhausen, Hanover.

No complaints today, Berlin pic.twitter.com/RQQMSyHMji — Deborah Cole (@doberah) November 10, 2021

Staying with the capital Berlin, a glimpse of a rainbow captured by DPA photographer Gerald Matzka.

Thanks to all The Local Germany readers who sent us pictures. We enjoyed seeing them all. If you’d like us to compile more readers’ photos in future let us know by emailing [email protected].