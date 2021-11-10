IN PICTURES: The best autumn in Germany photos

The Local
Reader insights

A dog on the grass in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria. 
The Local reader Jacquie Rooney took this photo of her dog in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavaria. 
We have had some stunning weather across Germany this autumn, as these photos - many taken by The Local readers - show.

Jacquie Rooney captured the strong fall colours in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in this photo.

 

Madeleine Oliver took the snap below of her dog on a gorgeous morning in Bonndorf im Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg.

Madeleine Oliver took this photo of her dog on a gorgeous spring morning in Bonndorf im Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg.

READ ALSO: Six signs autumn has arrived in Germany

Thanks to Sandra Leaton-Gray for these two photos of Baden-Baden in the autumn sunshine. 

Thanks to Sandra Leaton-Gray for the photo of Baden-Baden in the autumn sunshine recently. 

Joan Hazlett enjoys a cup of tea (or coffee) in Bavaria on an autumn morning.

Joan Hazlett enjoys a cup of tea in Bavaria on an autumn morning.

DPA photographer Jens Büttner took this picture as the sun went down in Warnemünde at the Baltic Sea. 

DPA photographer Jens Büttner took this picture as the sun went down in Warnemünde at the Baltic Sea. 

DPA photographer Julian Stratenschulte took this snap in the Georgengarten, a landscape garden in Herrenhausen, Hanover.

DPA photographer Julian Stratenschulte took this snap in the Georgengarten, a landscape garden in the northwestern part of Herrenhausen in Hanover.

Staying with the capital Berlin, a glimpse of a rainbow captured by DPA photographer Gerald Matzka.

Thanks to all The Local Germany readers who sent us pictures. We enjoyed seeing them all. If you’d like us to compile more readers’ photos in future let us know by emailing [email protected]

