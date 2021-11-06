Several wounded in knife attack on German train: police

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

6 November 2021
11:38 CET

Updated
6 November 2021
14:29 CET
BavariaCrime

Share this article
Several wounded in knife attack on German train: police
The high speed train between Nuremberg and Regensburg stands stationary on Saturday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/vifogra
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

6 November 2021
11:38 CET

Updated
6 November 2021
14:29 CET

Several people were wounded on Saturday in a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany's Bavaria, local police said, adding the alleged perpetrator had been arrested.

The motive for the attack on the passenger train, making its way from the Bavarian city of Regensburg to Hamburg, was not yet clear.

“According to preliminary information, several people were injured,” police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement, saying there was “no more danger”.

The Bild newspaper said at least three people had been hurt, two of them seriously.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

A police spokeswoman said none of them had suffered life-threatening injuries.

‘Horrible’ attack

A man has been arrested, police said, without giving any more details.

According to Bild, the suspect is a 27-year-old man of “Arab origin” who may be suffering from psychiatric problems.

The ICE high-speed train was halted in the station of Seubersdorf in the south.

“This knife attack is horrible,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Twitter.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the police and the train staff, for their brave action, which prevented something even worse from happening.

“The motive for the crime is still unclear and will now be determined.”

The attack took place at a tense time in Germany, which faces terror threats from jihadists and right-wing extremist groups.

Islamist suspects have committed several violent attacks in recent years, the deadliest being a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 that killed 12 people.

The Tunisian attacker, a failed asylum seeker, was a supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group.

‘Radical Islamists’

Seehofer said earlier this year that German authorities had foiled 23 attempted attacks since 2000.

“Germany and Western Europe are still in the sights of radical Islamists,” he warned at the time.

Since 2013, the number of Islamists considered dangerous in Germany has increased fivefold to 615, according to the interior ministry.

Several attacks or attempted attacks were carried out by asylum seekers who arrived in Germany during the 2015 migration crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s doors to some 900,000 asylum seekers.

German officials believe the attackers planned their acts alone, unlike some of the attacks in France in 2015 that were ordered by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

Six reasons to move to the German state of Bavaria
FOR MEMBERS

Six reasons to move to the German state of Bavaria

German man convicted of spying on parliament for Russians

German man convicted of spying on parliament for Russians

Ex-Nazi death camp secretary who fled trial to face court in Germany

Ex-Nazi death camp secretary who fled trial to face court in Germany

‘I am innocent’: former Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

‘I am innocent’: former Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

Trials of aging Nazis a ‘reminder for the present’, says German prosecutor

Trials of aging Nazis a ‘reminder for the present’, says German prosecutor

‘Disaster avoided’: How Bavaria voted in Germany’s federal election

‘Disaster avoided’: How Bavaria voted in Germany’s federal election

Covid mask row killing sparks fears of radicalisation in Germany

Covid mask row killing sparks fears of radicalisation in Germany

More news

Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

Six reasons to move to the German state of Bavaria
FOR MEMBERS

Six reasons to move to the German state of Bavaria

German man convicted of spying on parliament for Russians

German man convicted of spying on parliament for Russians

Ex-Nazi death camp secretary who fled trial to face court in Germany

Ex-Nazi death camp secretary who fled trial to face court in Germany

‘I am innocent’: former Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

Trials of aging Nazis a ‘reminder for the present’, says German prosecutor

‘Disaster avoided’: How Bavaria voted in Germany’s federal election

Covid mask row killing sparks fears of radicalisation in Germany