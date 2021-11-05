Majority of Germans ‘in favour of compulsory Covid vaccination’

According to the most recent ARD Deutschlandtrend poll, 57 percent would support legislation that makes getting a Covid vaccination compulsory for everyone.

When the same question was put to the German population in August, those in favour of mandatory jabs were still in the minority.

But amid surging infections – which on Friday topped a new record of 37,000 cases within a day – it seems the tide of public opinion is beginning to turn.

On Friday, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) upgraded the risk level for unvaccinated people to ‘very high’ and said that the risk for vaccinated people was moderate but increasing.

However, the vast majority of people (75 percent) told ARD they weren’t worried about getting a Covid infection themselves.

Rather, people are concerned about how the impact of rising Covid cases on the most vulnerable people in society, including elderly people and young children for whom no vaccine is currently available.

In fact, 57 percent of respondents said they were worried that children who had not yet been vaccinated could contract the virus, while 62 percent they were concerned that elderly people could fall seriously ill with Covid.

In the latest polls, which covered numerous topics from Covid to coalition talks, a majority of people also expressed fear that the virus could once again have an impact on their daily lives.

Fifty-seven percent were worried that that coronavirus could lead to new restrictions on public life in the coming weeks, while a similar number – 58 percent – were concerned that hospitals and intensive care wards were reaching capacity due to the virus.

According to the latest government data, 67 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, while around 70 percent have been given at least one dose.

The 7-day incidence of Covid infections has shot up over the past few days to 170 per 100,000 people, compared to 154 the previous day and 139 the previous week.

On Thursday, 2,332 Covid patients were receiving treatment in ICU, according to the DIVI Intensive Care Survey.