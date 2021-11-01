Several German companies planning vaccine-only office canteens

Pharmaceuticals giant Bayer, energy company Eon, and travel company Alltours are all planning separate canteens for the vaccinated, according to a report in the Rheinische Post on Monday.

In the ‘2G’ areas for vaccinated and recovered people, employees would be allowed to eat together under completely normal conditions, while those who are not vaccinated or do not provide information about their vaccination status would have to continue to live with rules on social distancing, mask wearing and partitions during meals.

The Bayer Group is considering several pilot projects at its offices.

Bayer stressed that non-vaccinated people would continue to have access to canteens. Everything is being planned in close cooperation with staff committees, the company said.

According to the pharmaceutical company, its employees have already started forming working groups that exclude unvaccinated staff.

“Self-organized groups (for example, in multi-person or open-plan offices, in laboratories or in production facilities) can work together without distancing or wearing masks under voluntary application of the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered),” the company was quoted as saying.

