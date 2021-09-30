Northern German city of Kiel hit by tornado

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Weather

Share this article
Northern German city of Kiel hit by tornado
A tornado seen in the distance over Kiel on Wednesday. Photo: Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp Brandl
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Several people were injured on Wednesday evening after a waterspout tornado swept over the city of Kiel.

According to police reports, several people were injured at the waterfront.

The tornado started on the outskirts of Kiel in the district of Meimersdorf. It then moved over the Kiellinie – a popular promenade on the shore – at around 6pm. Four people were seriously injured in the event, according to the fire brigade. Three others also suffered moderate injuries and several people were slightly hurt. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Waterspouts occur when a tornado forms over oceans, rivers or lakes.

While trying to rescue two rowing boats from the water, several rowers were caught by surprise on a jetty, the fire and rescue service added.

“They got completely tangled up and people fell into the water in the process,” they said.

Some people were also injured by flying objects, the fire and rescue service added.

A total of 60 helpers were on the scene and the operation lasted about two hours.

According to a meteorologist, tornadoes are not unusual at this time of year – even in Germany. But they are difficult to predict. 

“Something like this is absolutely impossible to predict,” said Sebastian Wache, a meteorologist from Wetterwelt in Kiel, reported NTV.

“Based on pictures, we assume that it was a tornado,” said meteorologist Michael Bauditz of the German Weather Service (DWD).

According to the fire brigade, several roofs were also damaged in a new building area in Kiel-Meimersdorf. In Kiel-Gaarden.

The northern part of Germany was braced for more storms and heavy winds on Thursday. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

After flood catastrophe: Germany experiences wettest summer in 10 years

After flood catastrophe: Germany experiences wettest summer in 10 years

Climate change made German floods ‘more likely and more intense’

Climate change made German floods ‘more likely and more intense’

Germany braces for ‘severe weather’ and weekend storms

Germany braces for ‘severe weather’ and weekend storms

One dead, one missing after floods sweep through Bavarian hiking trail

One dead, one missing after floods sweep through Bavarian hiking trail

Flood waters sweep people away in Bavaria bridge collapse

Politicians debate ‘€30 billion’ fund to rebuild German flood zones

More heavy rain forecast for flood-hit west of Germany

UPDATE: German prosecutors consider manslaughter probe into deadly floods