Germany to scrap quarantine pay for the unvaccinated

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Covid-19Covid-19 rulesCovid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Germany to scrap quarantine pay for the unvaccinated
The Corona Warn app informs a user that they are at a high risk of having contracted the virus. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Kira Hofmann
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Germans who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer receive compensation for lost pay if they have to quarantine from November, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

The government had been stepping in to pay workers sent into quarantine for at least five days after having contact with an infected person or returning from a “high risk” area abroad.

But that policy will end from November 1st, Spahn said after a meeting with the health ministers of Germany’s 16 states, in the latest government initiative to encourage more Germans to take the jab.

Getting vaccinated remained a “personal decision”, Spahn said, but that decision would now “also come with the responsibility to bear the financial consequences”.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“Some people will say this means pressure for the unvaccinated. I think we have to look at it the other way around — it is also a question of fairness,” he said.

Those who have been vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine in Germany.

A total of 63.4 percent of the German population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to official figures – well under the 85 percent deemed necessary by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency.

READ ALSO: What employees in Germany should know about quarantine compensation

With the vaccination campaign running out of steam, the debate has been heating up around possible restrictions for the unvaccinated, though compulsory vaccination for parts of the population has so far been ruled out.

Many German states have introduced rules that allow restaurants and other leisure facilities to restrict entry to those who are vaccinated or can show they have recently recovered from the disease.

And from October, anyone wanting a rapid negative test as a substitute for proof of vaccination will have to pay for it out of their own pocket – ending a government initiative that had made testing widely available and free to all.

Germany on Wednesday reported 10,454 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and an incidence rate of 65 new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Cologne becomes first German city to offer Covid recovery certificates online

Cologne becomes first German city to offer Covid recovery certificates online

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

Germany will overcome pandemic by spring 2022, says Health Minister

Germany will overcome pandemic by spring 2022, says Health Minister

Should unvaccinated people in Germany face higher health insurance costs?

Should unvaccinated people in Germany face higher health insurance costs?

Will travellers vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Germany be able to enter the US?

FOR MEMBERS

What employees in Germany should know about quarantine compensation

UPDATE: Shock in Germany after cashier shot dead in Covid mask row

Children in Germany to be offered Covid vaccine ‘in 2022’