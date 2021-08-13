German phone companies rule out Brexit roaming charges in 2021

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Brexit

Share this article
German phone companies rule out Brexit roaming charges in 2021
A man chats on the phone with a Union Jack phone case. The UK is no longer covered under the EU Roaming Regulation due to Brexit. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

A number of phone operators in Germany have said they have no plans to introduce additional charges this year for people visiting the United Kingdom - but this may change in 2022.

Since leaving the single market at the end of 2020, the UK is no longer included in the the EU’s Roaming Regulation – the 2017 law that enabled customers to use their existing mobile contracts for free across Europe. 

READ ALSO: How the Brexit deal has changed daily lives of British residents in Europe

That means that Brits travelling in the EU, or residents of continental Europe travelling in the UK, could potentially face hefty roaming charges in the future. 

But a number of German phone companies have confirmed that – despite the regulatory changes – there will be no additional charges for people with German phone contracts travelling the UK in 2021. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Both Vodafone and Telekom have stated that they have “no plans” to reintroduce roaming costs in Britain for the foreseeable future.

Both 1&1 and O2 are eschewing additional fees for roamers in 2021, but have not ruled out introducing them at a later date, according to a report in Spiegel.

A lot will depend on whether the companies can negotiate reciprocal deals with their counterparts in the UK, the companies revealed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO Q&A: What Brits in Germany need to know about residency after Brexit

At the start of 2021, the UK’s major phone operators – Three, EE, 02 and Vodafone – all said they had no plans to change their roaming policies due to Brexit.

However, some have become stricter on their ‘fair use’ policies for roaming. These states that Brits shouldn’t roam abroad for more than 62 days within a four-month period. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

How Brits can prove their post-Brexit rights in Germany – before they get their residence card
FOR MEMBERS

How Brits can prove their post-Brexit rights in Germany – before they get their residence card

British drivers will no longer need an insurance ‘green card’ to visit Europe, EU rules

British drivers will no longer need an insurance ‘green card’ to visit Europe, EU rules

VIDEO Q&A: What Brits in Germany need to know about residency after Brexit

VIDEO Q&A: What Brits in Germany need to know about residency after Brexit

Germany extends ‘trust’ period for employing UK citizens after Brexit

Germany extends ‘trust’ period for employing UK citizens after Brexit

What happens if Brits in Germany don’t apply for post-Brexit residence card by deadline?

Postcode lottery: Brits in Germany on what it’s like to apply for the post-Brexit residence card

Brits in Germany urged to apply for residency before end of June deadline

Britons in Europe face Brexit deadlines with many yet to apply for residency