More heavy rain forecast for flood-hit west of Germany

The district of Ahrweiler, the epicentre of July’s flood catastrophe, is to be inundated with a further 35 litres of rain per square metre during Tuesday afternoon, according to the DWD forecast.

In mid-July, a tsunami-like wave rushed down the Ahr valley bursting the banks of the river, destroying houses and catching many residents unprepared.

On Monday, the total death toll for the Ahr region was confirmed at 138 with several dozen more people still missing. Clean up efforts continue.

The DWD issued further weather warnings for parts of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on Tuesday, forecasting storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs of 21C.

Weather warnings have been issued for much of western, southern and central Germany for Tuesday afternoon. In northern Bavaria up to 40 litres of rain per square metre is forecast to fall in an hour on Tuesday evening in storms.

Im Westen wurde eine Starkregenwarnung ausgegeben. Innerhalb von 6 Stunden können bis zu 35 l/m² Regen fallen. Details zur Warnung: https://t.co/YyavIu81Zw und in der WarnWetter App. /V pic.twitter.com/OEEoCaeezd — DWD (@DWD_presse) August 3, 2021

In Hesse, up to 30 litres of rain per square metre is expected to fall during localised storms.

The north and east and the country are expected to be spared the rainy, wet weather.

‘Every day counts’

SPD parliamentary party leader Rolf Mützenich called on Tuesday for a special session of the Bundestag in order for parliamentarians to pass a reconstruction fund for the victims of the flooding disaster.

“Now that it is becoming apparent that all the states will participate in a reconstruction fund together with the federal government, the SPD believes that the Bundestag should discuss the legal requirements during the summer break and make decisions quickly,” Mützenich told the Rheinische Post.

He added that “every day counts.”

The SPD politician said that “houses, roads, utilities and bridges must be restored as quickly as possible”.

More than 180 people died in the storm of the century in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate some two and a half weeks ago. There was also enormous damage to property.

