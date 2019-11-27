Here's how to make the most of Thanksgiving in Germany

1. Track down a turkey - or choose not to

As you may have noticed, there aren’t exactly rows of frozen turkeys on offer in German supermarkets as in the US come November. But there are still options if you’re set on noshing on some slowly roasted North American fowl.

High-end department stores, like KaDeWe in Berlin, often provide the pricey opportunity to scoop up a frozen turkey, but you can also try calling up a local butcher to order one in advance.

An alternative is to settle for a whole chicken or goose - much more common in grocery stores - or simply pick up part of a turkey, called Pute or Truthahn in German.

2. Find food substitutes

As with turkey, sometimes you can’t always find the right ingredients you need for American fare. Take cornbread, for example. The most important component is cornmeal, but this doesn’t really exist in German cuisine. The best substitute that this American has found is called Maisgrieß - and it always turns out delicious.

On the other hand, thanks to globalization there are ever more North American products on offer in German supermarkets, especially Edeka, Lidl and Kaisers, many of which often have small ‘American’ sections.

I’ve spotted cranberries in Kaisers for the past several years, and even once in Aldi. But a substitute can also be Preiselbeeren, known as lingonberries or cowberries in English. They have a similar taste to cranberries and can be found already jarred as a jam or preserves in many German supermarkets.

3. Find the right equipment

Tracking down a proper pie dish can be another challenge since apparently this treat is not so common in Germany.

For future reference, if you love making pies, it’s probably a good idea to have an American bring a pie dish along on their next visit - or pick one up yourself when you’re in the US.

But when you can’t get your hands on one in time, try getting creative with a tart or torte pan, or Tortenbodenform.

4. Learn to convert into metric measurements

If you’re looking to use grandma’s traditional cornbread stuffing recipe, but realize you have no clue how to measure out the right proportions using the metric system, don’t worry.

There are plenty of online converters to do the hard work for you - like the one on Allrecipes.com

And if you’re really in doubt, try using a similar recipe by a British website instead (which like the BBC tend to have grams and ounces).

5. Go to an already planned Thanksgiving dinner

If you decide to just skip the hassle of tracking down ingredients through multiple stores, there may be at least a couple pre-arranged Thanksgiving events in your area - even some with (American) football on offer. Take a look at any local American bars, hotels or restaurants to see what they have planned.

Here’s a list of some to consider, and some may require reservations. Some also take place over the weekend, and one belated celebration in Cologne occurs on December 7th.

