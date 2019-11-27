Here's how to make the most of Thanksgiving in Germany

<p><strong>1. Track down a turkey - or choose not to</strong></p><div dir="ltr">As you may have noticed, there aren’t exactly rows of frozen turkeys on offer in German supermarkets as in the US come November. But there are still options if you’re set on noshing on some slowly roasted North American fowl.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">High-end department stores, like KaDeWe in Berlin, often provide the pricey opportunity to scoop up a frozen turkey, but you can also try calling up a local butcher to order one in advance.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">An alternative is to settle for a whole chicken or goose - much more common in grocery stores - or simply pick up part of a turkey, called <i>Pute </i>or <i>Truthahn </i>in German.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr"><strong>2. Find food substitutes</strong></div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1511364183_Cranberry sauce.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Cranberry sauce is a classic accompaniment on Thanksgiving. Photo: </i></span><i style="font-size: 10px;"><a href="https://depositphotos.com/search/cranberry-sauce-thanksgiving.html?qview=55830493">Deposit Photos.</a></i></div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">As with turkey, sometimes you can’t always find the right ingredients you need for American fare. Take cornbread, for example. The most important component is cornmeal, but this doesn’t really exist in German cuisine. The best substitute that this American has found is called <i>Maisgrieß </i>- and it always turns out delicious.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">On the other hand, thanks to globalization there are ever more North American products on offer in German supermarkets, especially Edeka, Lidl and Kaisers, many of which often have small ‘American’ sections.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">I’ve spotted cranberries in Kaisers for the past several years, and even once in Aldi. But a substitute can also be <i>Preiselbeeren</i>, known as lingonberries or cowberries in English. They have a similar taste to cranberries and can be found already jarred as a jam or preserves in many German supermarkets.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr"><strong>3. Find the right equipment

Tracking down a proper pie dish can be another challenge since apparently this treat is not so common in Germany.

For future reference, if you love making pies, it's probably a good idea to have an American bring a pie dish along on their next visit - or pick one up yourself when you're in the US.

But when you can't get your hands on one in time, try getting creative with a tart or torte pan, or Tortenbodenform. Learn to convert into metric measurements</strong></div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">If you’re looking to use grandma’s traditional cornbread stuffing recipe, but realize you have no clue how to measure out the right proportions using the metric system, don’t worry.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">There are plenty of online converters to do the hard work for you - like the one on <a href="http://dish.allrecipes.com/cup-to-gram-conversions/" target="_blank">Allrecipes.com</a>.</div><p>And if you’re really in doubt, try using a similar recipe by a British website instead (which like the BBC tend to have grams and ounces).</p><div dir="ltr"><strong>5. Go to an already planned Thanksgiving dinner

Friends. Food. American Football. Happy thanksgiving y'all!

If you decide to just skip the hassle of tracking down ingredients through multiple stores, there may be at least a couple pre-arranged Thanksgiving events in your area - even some with (American) football on offer. Take a look at any local American bars, hotels or restaurants to see what they have planned.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">Here’s a list of some to consider, and some may require reservations. Some also take place over the weekend, and one belated celebration in Cologne occurs on December 7th. </div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr"><strong>Berlin</strong></div><div dir="ltr"><p><strong><a href="https://www.virtualnights.com/berlin/event/thanksgiving-2019.4335567">Hard Rock Cafe Thanksgiving lunch celebration</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, starts at 12 pm </p><p>Kurfürstendamm 224 </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.eventbrite.de/e/kochkurs-thanksgiving-tickets-65381873945">Thanksgiving cooking course at Kochwerk</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6 pm to 10 pm</p><p>Roelckerstraße 105</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.regioactive.de/gastronomie/thanksgiving-2019-truthahn-buffet-berlin-dasclubhaus-2019-11-28-hNB2C4FhzM">Thanksgiving Buffet at Dasclubhaus</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6:30 pm to 10 pm</p><p>Roedernstraße 16</p><p><strong>Hamburg</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.eventbrite.de/e/the-american-club-s-thanksgiving-dinner-tickets-76045633537">The American Club’s Thanksgiving Dinner</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6:30-10:30 pm</p><p>Bugenhagenstraße 8</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/das-auswanderermuseum-ballinstadt-hamburg/traditionelles-thanksgiving-dinner/483633312490305/">Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at Das Auswanderermuseum BallinStadt Hamburg</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6:30-11pm</p><p>Veddeler Bogen 2</p><p><strong>Frankfurt/Hesse</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.grandhotel-hessischerhof.com/">Thanksgiving Dinner at Grand Hotel Hessischer Hof</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6:30 pm</p><p>Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 40</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.regioactive.de/gastronomie/american-thanksgiving-dinner-frankfurt-champions-food-truck-2019-11-28-23Vxdz6ZFm">American Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at Champions</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6:30-11:30 pm</p><p>Hamburger Allee 2</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.rheingau.com/kalender/#event-5188">Thanksgiving at Schloss Vollrads</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6 pm</p><p>Vollradser Allee</p><p>65375 Oestrich-Winkel / Winkel</p><p><strong>Munich</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.kennedysmunich.de/">Thanksgiving Dinner and American Football at The Kennedy’s</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 5 pm</p><p>Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 11</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.regioactive.de/gastronomie/thanksgiving-dinner-muenchen-meatingraum-2019-11-29-fzcK2JvsF1">Friday Thanksgiving Dinner at Meatingraum</a></strong></p><p>November 29th, from 7pm to 10 pm </p><p>Gollierstraße 38</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/hilton-munich-park/thanksgiving-dinner-2019/434669060410283/">Thanksgiving Buffet at Tivoli Restaurant</a></strong></p><p>November 28th, from 6 to 9 pm</p><p>Tucherpark 7</p><p><strong>Cologne</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.regioactive.de/gastronomie/thanksgiving-dinner-muenchen-meatingraum-2019-11-29-fzcK2JvsF1">Sunday Thanksgiving Dinner at Hard Rock Cafe</a></strong></p><p>December 1st. Menu available from 12 pm - 10 pm</p><p>Gürzenichstraße 8</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.regioactive.de/gastronomie/thanksgiving-menu-2019-koeln-hard-rock-cafe-cologne-2019-12-01-d9kb9Th4zM">Belated Thanksgiving Dinner at Restaurant Mederanno</a></strong></p><p>December 7th, from 7 to 10 pm</p><p>Plectrudengasse/Lichhof 12</p><p><i>Article updated November 27th, 2019.</i></p></div>