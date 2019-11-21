Indian couple go on trial in Frankfurt for spying on Sikhs

<p>The suspects were charged in March and have been named only as Manmohan S., 50, and his wife Kanwal Jit K., 51, in keeping with German privacy rules for defendants.</p><p>Their trial was being held in a court in Frankfurt.</p><p>"Manmohan S. agreed... to provide information about Germany's Sikh community and Kashmir movement and their relatives to an employee of the Indian foreign intelligence service Research & Analysis Wing," prosecutors said in a statement earlier this year.</p><p>His wife joined him in monthly meetings with the Indian intelligence officer between July and December 2017, and in total the couple were paid €7,200.</p><p>Sikhs in Germany number between 10,000 and 20,000 -- their third biggest community in Europe after Britain and Italy, according to the religious rights group REMID.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171206/the-five-most-common-challenges-indians-face-in-germany">The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany</a></strong></p>