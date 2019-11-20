Why taxes on pensioners in Germany have risen up to 500 percent since 2010

For example, new pensioners now have to pay €430 in income tax per year on a monthly gross pension of €1500, compared with €79 in 2010.

The figures were released on Wednesday, as part of an inquiry submitted to the Federal Ministry of Finance by Die Linke.

For an individual with a monthly gross pension of €1700, €294 was due at the start of pension payments in 2010. This year that figure has risen to €758.

If the monthly earnings were €2000, €679 in taxes would have been due in 2010. Now the figure has risen to €1326.

Die Linke Left Party leader Dietmar Bartsch criticized the increasing pension taxation as a "de facto pension cut".

Why is there an increase?

The sharp increase is due to a change which was introduced in 2005. Until then, a tax-free allowance of 50 percent of the pension was permitted.

Since then, the tax rate on pensions has risen by two percentage points annually.

Health and long-term care insurance contributions and some everyday expenses can also be claimed.

The tax becomes due when the total income of a pensioner exceeds the basic annual tax-free allowance (€9168 or €764 per month). The average monthly pension in 2018 was €1219.

"In the next few years, the tax burden for small and medium-sized pensions will continue to rise,” Barsch told DPA.

He called on Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (both SPD) to present a plan with significantly higher tax allowances to protect small and medium-sized pensions.

In 2015, a total of €34.65 billion in income tax was paid to the state by taxpayers with pension income.

There is currently a push around Germany to raise the pension age to 69, up from 67, in light of rising lifespans.

Vocabulary

Tax burden - (die) Steuerbelastung, (die) Steuerlast

Fivefold - um das Fünffache

due/payable - fällig

Pension contributions - (die) Rentenbeiträge

Basic tax-free allowance - (der) Grundfreibetrag

To deduct - abziehen

We're aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.