Why taxes on pensioners in Germany have risen up to 500 percent since 2010

<p>For example, new pensioners now have to pay €430 in income tax per year on a monthly gross pension of €1500, compared with €79 in 2010.</p><p>The figures were released on Wednesday, as part of an inquiry submitted to the Federal Ministry of Finance by Die Linke. </p><p>For an individual with a monthly gross pension of €1700, €294 was due at the start of pension payments in 2010. This year that figure has risen to €758.</p><p>If the monthly earnings were €2000, €679 in taxes would have been due in 2010. Now the figure has risen to €1326. </p><p>Die Linke Left Party leader Dietmar Bartsch criticized the increasing pension taxation as a "de facto pension cut".</p><p><strong>Why is there an increase?</strong></p><p>The sharp increase is due to a change which was introduced in 2005. Until then, a tax-free allowance of 50 percent of the pension was permitted. </p><p>Since then, the tax rate on pensions has risen by two percentage points annually. </p><p>Health and long-term care insurance contributions and some everyday expenses can also be claimed.</p><p>The tax becomes due when the total income of a pensioner exceeds the basic annual tax-free allowance (€9168 or €764 per month). The average monthly pension in 2018 was €1219.</p><p>"In the next few years, the tax burden for small and medium-sized pensions will continue to rise," Barsch told DPA.</p><p>He called on Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (both SPD) to present a plan with significantly higher tax allowances to protect small and medium-sized pensions.</p><p>In 2015, a total of €34.65 billion in income tax was paid to the state by taxpayers with pension income.</p><p>There is currently a push around Germany to raise the pension age to 69, up from 67, in light of rising lifespans.</p><p><strong>Vocabulary</strong></p><p>Tax burden - (die) Steuerbelastung, (die) Steuerlast </p><p>Fivefold - um das Fünffache</p><p>due/payable - fällig</p><p>Pension contributions - (die) Rentenbeiträge</p><p>Basic tax-free allowance - (der) Grundfreibetrag</p><p>To deduct - abziehen </p>