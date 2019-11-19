UPDATE: Berlin terrorism suspect worked at primary school

<p>The accused man, Abdullah H., exchanged instructions on ways to manufacture weapons and explosives with other suspected Islamists in a chat group on the Telegram messaging app, Berlin prosecutors said.</p><p>The Syrian stands accused of preparing "a serious act of violence against the state" and was arrested at his Berlin home, they added.</p><p>The suspect <a href="https://www.focus.de/politik/deutschland/steht-ganz-oben-auf-der-liste-islamistischer-gefaehrder-polizei-spezialeinheit-nimmt-abdullah-h-in-berlin-fest_id_11365621.html">was employed as a cleaner at a primary school</a> in the capital. Previously, he had worked until September in the Bode Museum on Berlin's Museum Island, said Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) on Tuesday.</p><p>Abdullah H. was originally reported to be 37. The State Attorney General's Office has corrected this to 26.</p><p>There was no information about a possible target for the suspect's attack. "We assume that there was a considerable danger," said Geisel. </p><p>In a separate statement, federal prosecutors specializing in terrorist cases said special police forces searched the suspect's flat on Tuesday.</p><p>Abdullah H. is alleged to have started procuring the equipment and chemicals needed to build a bomb.</p><p>"This was to be detonated at an unknown time in an unknown place in Germanyin order to kill and injure as many people as possible", said Geisel.</p><p>The accused notably purchased acetone and hydrogen peroxide in recent months, they added. Both are key components in the highly explosive TATP.</p><p>Germany remains on alert following a series of Islamist attacks, the deadliest of which was a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 that killed 12 people.</p><p>Dozens of suspects have been arrested or charged over alleged terror plots in recent years.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191112/police-arrest-three-is-supporters-for-planning-attack">German police arrest three suspects over 'planned terror attack' near Frankfurt</a></strong></p>