Marko Feingold, Austria's oldest Holocaust survivor, dies at 106

<p>Marko Feingold, who survived Auschwitz, in Nazi-occupied Poland and threeGerman concentration camps, died in the city of Salzburg on Thursday after alung infection, Austrian news agency APA reported.</p><p>Despite his advanced age, Feingold had remained active in speaking out against the Holocaust, taking part in numerous conferences and events for schoolchildren.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.com/20180317/holocaust-survivor-marko-feingold-104-recalls-the-anschluss">Holocaust survivor Marko Feingold, 104, recalls the Anschluss</a></strong></p><p>"I must have spoken to around half a million people all in all," he told AFP in a 2018 interview, adding he swore to himself in Auschwitz that he would tell his story.</p><p>Born on May 28, 1913, in the Austro-Hungarian empire in what is now Slovakia, Feingold was arrested in Prague and deported to Auschwitz in 1940.</p><p>"They said I had three months to live. And in fact after two and a half months I was about to succumb to exhaustion when I managed to get transferred to the Neuengamme camp," he told AFP.</p><p>From there, Feingold -- or inmate 11,996 -- was taken to Dachau and then on to Buchenwald, where he survived as a construction worker.</p><p>Having lost his father and siblings in the camps, he was freed from Buchenwald when it was liberated by American forces in May 1945.</p><p>But he could not go back to Vienna as his group of survivors was prevented from travelling through the Soviet occupation zone which surrounded the city.</p><p>"A Russian soldier told us that they had orders not to let us pass. The new (social democratic) chancellor Karl Renner had said: 'We won't take back the Jews'," Feingold said.</p><p>Feingold then decided to go to Salzburg near the German border, which was in the American occupation zone. There he founded a network which helped 100,000 Jews to emigrate to Britain-administered Palestine.</p><p>He himself refused to leave Austria despite the difficulties in the face of the country's deep-rooted anti-Semitism.</p><p>After the war Austria took refuge in an official narrative which portrayed the country as a "victim" of the Third Reich and avoided the process of debating complicity in Nazi crimes, as happened in Germany, until well into the 1990s.</p><p>"It was impossible to find a job. Someone coming back from the camps had to be a criminal. So I had to strike out on my own," he said.</p><p>He started a clothes shop in Salzburg, which quickly became successful.</p><p>Feingold says once attitudes changed, he was "literally covered in honours", including being received last year by then chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his then deputy Heinz-Christian Strache from the far-right.</p>