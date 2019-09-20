Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Marko Feingold, Austria's oldest Holocaust survivor, dies at 106

AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
20 September 2019
16:22 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Marko Feingold, Austria's oldest Holocaust survivor, dies at 106
Marko Feingold at the age of 104 at the Israeli Cultural Centre in Salzburg, Austria. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.at
@thelocalaustria
20 September 2019
16:22 CEST+02:00
The oldest Austrian Holocaust survivor, who lived through four concentration camps, has died at the age of 106, Vienna's Jewish Community organization (IKG) said Friday.

Marko Feingold, who survived Auschwitz, in Nazi-occupied Poland and three
German  concentration camps, died in the city of Salzburg on Thursday after a
lung infection, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Despite his advanced age, Feingold had remained active in speaking out against the Holocaust, taking part in numerous conferences and events for schoolchildren.

READ ALSO: Holocaust survivor Marko Feingold, 104, recalls the Anschluss

"I must have spoken to around half a million people all in all," he told AFP in a 2018 interview, adding he swore to himself in Auschwitz that he would tell his story.

Born on May 28, 1913, in the Austro-Hungarian empire in what is now Slovakia, Feingold was arrested in Prague and deported to Auschwitz in 1940.

"They said I had three months to live. And in fact after two and a half months I was about to succumb to exhaustion when I managed to get transferred to the Neuengamme camp," he told AFP.

From there, Feingold -- or inmate 11,996 -- was taken to Dachau and then on to Buchenwald, where he survived as a construction worker.

Having lost his father and siblings in the camps, he was freed from Buchenwald when it was liberated by American forces in May 1945.

But he could not go back to Vienna as his group of survivors was prevented from travelling through the Soviet occupation zone which surrounded the city.

"A Russian soldier told us that they had orders not to let us pass. The new (social democratic) chancellor Karl Renner had said: 'We won't take back the Jews'," Feingold said.

Feingold then decided to go to Salzburg near the German border, which was in the American occupation zone. There he founded a network which helped 100,000 Jews to emigrate to Britain-administered Palestine.

He himself refused to leave Austria despite the difficulties in the face of the country's deep-rooted anti-Semitism.

After the war Austria took refuge in an official narrative which portrayed the country as a "victim" of the Third Reich and avoided the process of debating complicity in Nazi crimes, as happened in Germany, until well into the 1990s.

"It was impossible to find a job. Someone coming back from the camps had to be a criminal. So I had to strike out on my own," he said.

He started a clothes shop in Salzburg, which quickly became successful.

Feingold says once attitudes changed, he was "literally covered in honours", including being received last year by then chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his then deputy Heinz-Christian Strache from the far-right.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. 'It's difficult to make new friends': Germany ranked one of hardest countries for settling in
  3. 9 German words that perfectly sum up being in your 30s
  4. Update: Six things to know about the climate strikes in Germany
  5. The 8 dos and don'ts you need to keep in mind at Oktoberfest

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

21/09
Probezeit with illness problems
20/09
Adult chat - for discussions of an adult nature
19/09
Selling an apartment or house in Germany
19/09
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
19/09
Tax return processing times by the Finanzamt
18/09
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/09
Room in a 2 bedroom shared flat in Munich
01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice