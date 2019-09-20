IN PICTURES: Germany takes to the streets in global climate strike

<p><i>Remember to pause your ad blockers to see all the photos in this story. All photos unless otherwise stated are by DPA.</i></p><p>Across the country, people of all ages came out onto the streets to demand governments take action to protect the environment.</p><p>In Germany, demos were happening in 575 cities, as the map below shows.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good morning world. Germany is getting ready for its biggest ever climate mobilization, with climate strikes in 575 cities. This has never happened before. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GlobalClimateStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GlobalClimateStrike</a> <a href="https://t.co/PvQV8qXj3T">pic.twitter.com/PvQV8qXj3T</a></p>— Luisa Neubauer (@Luisamneubauer) <a href="https://twitter.com/Luisamneubauer/status/1174964156715266049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Demonstrators were in good spirits in Hamburg despite cloudy skies during the Fridays for Future demo.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568975363_124536653.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iPhone11?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iPhone11</a> Release läuft überragend!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaysforfuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaysforfuture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#klimastreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hamburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hamburg</a> <a href="https://t.co/8I3oJhLnJh">pic.twitter.com/8I3oJhLnJh</a></p>— Marten Schlegel🇪🇺 (@schmart) <a href="https://twitter.com/schmart/status/1174991053813964802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In Berlin, many people carried signs.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Assembling now in Berlin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateStrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Klimastreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysForFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysForFuture</a> <a href="https://t.co/NRbBmMaCyQ">pic.twitter.com/NRbBmMaCyQ</a></p>— Dr. Bala Chaudhary (@BalaChaudhary) <a href="https://twitter.com/BalaChaudhary/status/1174991041906323456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Two participants dressed up as US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. The sign carried by 'Merkel' implies: 'Mutti made a mistake, the youth must work it out'</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568975597_124534352.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 510px;" /></p><p>Protesters gathered in Bonn around midday.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Klimastreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bonn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bonn</a> <a href="https://t.co/iKJnUJnpqq">pic.twitter.com/iKJnUJnpqq</a></p>— Johannes Mirus ✨ (@Johannes) <a href="https://twitter.com/Johannes/status/1174991021861670913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In Münster, some people blocked the road in protest against cars.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ungehorsamfueralle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ungehorsamfueralle</a>! Für 10 Min wurde der Hansaring in Münster von <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysForFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysForFuture</a> blockiert. Für eine autofreie Stadt!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Klimastreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allesfuersklima?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allesfuersklima</a> <a href="https://t.co/AyVmeOkZIR">pic.twitter.com/AyVmeOkZIR</a></p>— Fossil Free Deutschland (@FossilFreeDe) <a href="https://twitter.com/FossilFreeDe/status/1174990991360778241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>A young demonstrator carries a sign as the strike started in Berlin on Friday.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568976666_124535118.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 482px;" /></p><p>People gathered together and chanted for change at the capital's historic Brandenburg Gate.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Ziemlich voll am Brandenburger Tor -auf beiden Seiten. „Wir müssen weiter streiken, weil das Klimakabinett keine Entscheidung trifft.“ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlleFuersKlima?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlleFuersKlima</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysForFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysForFuture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Klimastreik</a> <a href="https://t.co/VV4JHqFocj">pic.twitter.com/VV4JHqFocj</a></p>— Sebastian Stein (@seb_stein) <a href="https://twitter.com/seb_stein/status/1174990972834504705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In Mainz it was a similar picture as participants came out onto the streets.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fridays4Future?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fridays4Future</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Klimastreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlleFuersKlima?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlleFuersKlima</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mainz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mainz</a> <a href="https://t.co/FWfsM4WCsy">pic.twitter.com/FWfsM4WCsy</a></p>— Tobi (@Tobi2987) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tobi2987/status/1174990970116591616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568983115_fridaysforfuturemainz.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Elsewhere in the southern state of Baden-<span>Württemberg, protesters filled Stuttgart's Schlossplatz, many of them students holding signs with slogans such as "Dear Fossil Fuels, it's not us, it's you. It's time to end this unhealthy relationship."</span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There is no bright future for cities without a serious, transformative, and urgent response to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateChange?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateChange</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateStrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Klimastreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Klimastreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stuttgart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stuttgart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysForFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysForFuture</a> <a href="https://t.co/sH5RSD7wr1">pic.twitter.com/sH5RSD7wr1</a></p>— BABLE (@BABLEconnect) <a href="https://twitter.com/BABLEconnect/status/1175016984431484934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><span><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568983535_stuttgartfridaysforfuture.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /> </span></p><p>Greta Thunberg even received her own dedicated float in Düsseldorf, donning a T-Shirt with the words: "Do something finally against the climate catastophe."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568984174_thunbergfloat.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p>