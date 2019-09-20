Germany's Commerzbank to slash 4,300 jobs

<p>On top of the job cuts -- which bosses say will be partly offset by 2,000 new hires in other areas -- Commerzbank also aims to sell its majority stake in Poland's mBank to bring in some of the cash needed for its plans.</p><p>Like other major European banks, Commerzbank has gone through successive rounds of restructuring as it battles headwinds like sector-wide overcapacity and low interest rates, announcing in 2016 it would shed 9,600 jobs in four years.</p><p>In recent months, rival Deutsche Bank has announced up to 20,000 job cuts, HSBC4,000, and France's Societe Generale 1,600.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190701/deutsche-bank-could-slash-up-to-20000-jobs">Deutsche Bank could slash up to 20,000 jobs</a></strong></p><p>Commerzbank will buy out the remaining third-party shareholders in subsidiary Comdirect, of which it already owns 82 percent.</p><p>The scheme has yet to be signed off by the bank's supervisory board, the lender added.</p><p>"With its new strategic programme, Commerzbank is enhancing the long-term sustainability of its business," the Frankfurt-based firm said.</p><p>If approved by the supervisory board, its latest moves would cost around <span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">€</span></span>1.6 billion.</p><p>Shares in Commerzbank were up 1.3 percent on the day, trading at <span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">€</span></span>5.77by around 3:30 pm in Frankfurt.</p><p>The stock has struggled to convince investors this year, falling to lows around <span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">€</span></span>4.72 after reporting falling profits in the second quarter but gaining ground since then.</p><p>Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have previously discussed a merger, an idea which was rejected by unions, saying it would only generate greater instability amid the turmoil both banks are already experiencing.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190313/10000-jobs-in-grave-danger-unions-warn-of-deutsche-commerz">'10,000 jobs in grave danger': Unions warm of Deutsche-Commerz merger</a></strong></p>