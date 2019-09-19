German probe opens into suspected internal spying at Airbus

<p>The suspicions arose "a few weeks ago", and the company has alerted the authorities in the southern German city of Munich, an Airbus source said.</p><p>"Some of our employees had documents that they shouldn't have had," the source said.</p><p>The employees work in the Munich-based Programme Line Communications, Intelligence and Security (CIS), which handles cybersecurity and related activities.</p><p>Airbus said it was conducting an "ongoing internal review with the support of an external law firm" in the case.</p><p>"The company is fully cooperating with relevant authorities to resolve the matter," it said in a statement.</p><p>It said it had "self-declared to German authorities potential wrongdoings by several employees with respect to certain customer documents relating to two future German procurement projects" handled by CIS.</p><p>Munich prosecutors could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.</p><p>The German daily Bild reported that around 20 Airbus employees were immediately suspended and that investigators had seized files and computers.</p><p>Bild said the employees had obtained secret files of the German army involving the acquisition of a communication system, among other subjects.</p><p>The army disciplined one employee, Bild reported.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171007/airbus-chief-warns-of-significant-penalties-from-bribery-probes">Airbus chief warns of significant penalties from bribery probes</a></strong></span></p>