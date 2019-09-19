Germany's news in English

Brits in Germany given chance to ask Brexit questions at open evenings

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2019
16:34 CEST+02:00
brexit

Brits in Germany given chance to ask Brexit questions at open evenings
Pro-EU campaigners in London. Photo: DPA
Britons living in Germany are being invited to attend open evenings to get information on Brexit.

The British Embassy has teamed up with German authorities and citizens’ right group British in Germany to host an information event in Berlin on Monday, September 30th. 

Another open evening will take place in Düsseldorf the following day on October 1st. 

In Berlin, the British Ambassador for Germany, Sebastian Wood, is set to give UK nationals an update on issues relating to citizens’ rights what this means for Brits in Germany after the UK leaves the EU. 

He will be joined by Axel Dittmann, head of the Brexit Taskforce in Germany who will discuss how Germany is preparing for the UK's exit from the EU.

Engelhard Mazanke, head of the Berlin Foreigners Authority (Ausländerbehörde), will explain the registration process in Berlin. 

Chairwoman of British in Europe, Jane Golding, will also be there to discuss issues relating to citizens’ rights.

In Düsseldorf, Consul General Rafe Courage will be joined by Axel Schlabes, of the city’s Office of Migration and Integration as well as Johannes Grünhage, of the Expat Service Desk Düsseldorf and British in Germany.

Following a question and answer session, at both events there will be an information fair where attendees will be able to speak to representatives from key German authorities on pensions, health insurance, residency, citizenship, recognition of professional qualifications, studying and Erasmus, as well as working in Germany.

Brits told to prepare for Brexit

The event comes after the UK Government earlier this week launched a major information campaign urging UK nationals living in and travelling to the EU to take steps to get ready for Brexit at the end of next month.

The campaign aims to inform more than a million UK nationals living in the EU – including over 117,225 Britons in Germany –  about specific actions they need to take to secure their rights and services in their host country, including information on residency, healthcare, driving licences and passports.

Regardless of what happens, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave the EU at the end of October, whether a deal is in place or not.

In Berlin, the event takes place at the British Embassy on September 30th from 6pm. In Düsseldorf, the open evening is at the Rathaus Düsseldorf on October 1st from 5.30pm. 

Both events are free but there are a limited number of spaces. Those who want to attend should register for tickets. 

For all The Local Germany's Brexit coverage CLICK HERE

 
brexit
