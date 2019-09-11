VIDEO: Seven jobs you can only do in Germany

From engineering firms or bar work to start-ups, there are lots of potential jobs across Germany.

But aside from the more common roles, there are a few very interesting opportunities that you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else.

From an actual job telling people to keep their clothes off in the nude zone, to checking the purity of beer, there are jobs here that simply do not exist in other countries.

We profile seven of these weird and wonderful jobs in this video:

And if none of those interest you, don't forget to check out our jobs site for a huge selection of English language jobs in Germany.