Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

VIDEO: Seven jobs you can only do in Germany

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 September 2019
15:24 CEST+02:00
jobscareervideo

Share this article

VIDEO: Seven jobs you can only do in Germany
Do you have the strength to work at Oktoberfest? Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 September 2019
15:24 CEST+02:00
Looking for a new job in Germany? Expect to come across a few career options that differ from those in the country you left behind.

From engineering firms or bar work to start-ups, there are lots of potential jobs across Germany.

But aside from the more common roles, there are a few very interesting opportunities that you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else. 

From an actual job telling people to keep their clothes off in the nude zone, to checking the purity of beer, there are jobs here that simply do not exist in other countries.

We profile seven of these weird and wonderful jobs in this video:

And if none of those interest you, don't forget to check out our jobs site for a huge selection of English language jobs in Germany.

 
Jobs in Germany
jobscareervideo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These 9 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Berlin horror crash prompts growing calls to ban SUVs from German cities
  3. German word of the day: Ach so
  4. ‘Just too dangerous’: Medical chief says Germany should ban electric scooters
  5. Dating apps: The unlikely tool that helped me settle in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

12/09
Public vs. private health insurance
11/09
Tax on money received from abroad as gift
11/09
Mandatory vacations at workplace
11/09
Moving from private to public health insurance
11/09
Munich babysitters wanted
11/09
EXPATTAX - Thomas Zitzelsberger - English-speaking tax advice, available to clients Germany-wide
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice