Brits in Germany: What questions do you have about a no-deal Brexit?

11 September 2019
09:56 CEST+02:00
Brits in Germany: What questions do you have about a no-deal Brexit?
A pro-EU campaigner in London. Photo: DPA
11 September 2019
09:56 CEST+02:00
We are hoping that the UK can leave the EU with a deal. But just in case that doesn't happen, we are aiming to provide as much practical information as possible for Britons in Germany.

Share your questions, comments and fears with us so that we can highlight those issues, and speak to experts in a bid to find answers.

 
