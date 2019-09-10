<p>"It's an expansionary budget" of around €350 billion, Scholz told members of the Bundestag on Tuesday.</p><p>For years, international organizations and partner nations have urged Germany to boost domestic spending, in part to balance out its massive trade surplus.</p><p>At home, where Scholz is running for co-leadership of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), many economists and his party colleagues have pressed government to rejuvenate crumbling infrastructure and outdated schools with borrowed cash.</p><p>"Germany will do what's needed without new debts," Scholz insisted to MPs.</p><p>At the height of the financial crisis in 2009, lawmakers changed Germany's constitution to strictly limit how much the government could borrow, with some allowances in case of weaker economic performance.</p><p>But under Scholz and his conservative predecessor Wolfgang Schäuble, Berlin has stuck voluntarily to a still stricter no-deficit policy known as the "black zero" since 2014.</p><p>"At present, we are not in a crisis" that would justify abandoning it, Scholz said.</p><p><strong>'Urgently settle trade conflict'</strong></p><p>But he called on Washington and Beijing to settle "urgently" the United States-China trade conflict that has slowed the world economy and especially harmed export-oriented Germany.</p><p>Weighed down by protectionism, weaker emerging markets and the threat of Brexit, Germany's economy shrank 0.1 percent in the second quarter and may enter a recession in the third.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190814/german-economy-is-down-on-its-knees-is-a-recession-looming">German economy is 'down on its knees': Is a recession looming?</a></strong></span></p><p>Scholz told an audience of bankers in Frankfurt last week that the federal government is "very ambitious" regarding investments, budgeting €40 billion per year.</p><p>But critics on the left note that as the economy grows, that sum will represent an ever-smaller share of GDP with each passing year.</p><p>Meanwhile items like a housing benefit for families are counted towards the total, a far cry from spending on school buildings, bridges or railways.</p><p>On top of that, Scholz has not included costs for implementing a climate protection package, set to be agreed on September 20 among the ruling centre left-conservative coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel.</p><p>Economy Minister Peter Altmaier suggested last week that climate spending on items like cheaper train tickets or support for households to switch from oil-fired heating could come from a new 50-billion-euro investment fund empowered to borrow on financial markets.</p>