Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Germany will do what's needed without new debts'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 September 2019
14:21 CEST+02:00
financerecessionbudgetgovernment

Share this article

'Germany will do what's needed without new debts'
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 September 2019
14:21 CEST+02:00
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz presented a 2020 budget that sticks to the country's longstanding no-new-debts "black zero" policy, defying speculation on financial markets that Berlin might borrow to fund investments.

"It's an expansionary budget" of around €350 billion, Scholz told members of the Bundestag on Tuesday.

For years, international organizations and partner nations have urged Germany to boost domestic spending, in part to balance out its massive trade surplus.

At home, where Scholz is running for co-leadership of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), many economists and his party colleagues have pressed government to rejuvenate crumbling infrastructure and outdated schools with borrowed cash.

"Germany will do what's needed without new debts," Scholz insisted to MPs.

At the height of the financial crisis in 2009, lawmakers changed Germany's constitution to strictly limit how much the government could borrow, with some allowances in case of weaker economic performance.

But under Scholz and his conservative predecessor Wolfgang Schäuble, Berlin has stuck voluntarily to a still stricter no-deficit policy known as the "black zero" since 2014.

"At present, we are not in a crisis" that would justify abandoning it, Scholz said.

'Urgently settle trade conflict'

But he called on Washington and Beijing to settle "urgently" the United States-China trade conflict that has slowed the world economy and especially harmed export-oriented Germany.

Weighed down by protectionism, weaker emerging markets and the threat of Brexit, Germany's economy shrank 0.1 percent in the second quarter and may enter a recession in the third.

READ ALSO: German economy is 'down on its knees': Is a recession looming?

Scholz told an audience of bankers in Frankfurt last week that the federal government is "very ambitious" regarding investments, budgeting €40 billion per year.

But critics on the left note that as the economy grows, that sum will represent an ever-smaller share of GDP with each passing year.

Meanwhile items like a housing benefit for families are counted towards the total, a far cry from spending on school buildings, bridges or railways.

On top of that, Scholz has not included costs for implementing a climate protection package, set to be agreed on September 20 among the ruling centre left-conservative coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier suggested last week that climate spending on items like cheaper train tickets or support for households to switch from oil-fired heating could come from a new 50-billion-euro investment fund empowered to borrow on financial markets.

 
financerecessionbudgetgovernment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These 9 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Berlin horror crash prompts growing calls to ban SUVs from German cities
  3. Today in history: How did Germans inflict Rome's most devastating defeat?
  4. Woman dies after ‘frying pan explosion' at German food festival
  5. Outrage as neo-Nazi elected town council leader in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

11/09
Munich babysitters wanted
11/09
Public vs. private health insurance
11/09
EXPATTAX - Thomas Zitzelsberger - English-speaking tax advice, available to clients Germany-wide
10/09
Munich Orthodontia--reasonable&customary costs
10/09
Changing electricity provider
10/09
Moving from private to public health insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice