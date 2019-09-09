Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Woman dies after ‘frying pan explosion' at German food festival

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 September 2019
12:01 CEST+02:00
explosionfestivalpolice

Share this article

Woman dies after ‘frying pan explosion' at German food festival
Police at the scene of the festival in Freudenberg-Alchen. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 September 2019
12:01 CEST+02:00
A woman has died and several people are seriously injured after an explosion at a festival in the German town of Freudenberg-Alchen, east of Cologne.

Around 100 people were attending the “Backesfest” when the incident happened at a fried potatoes stand around noon on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, a 67-year-old woman died as a result of severe burns on Monday. 

A total of 14 people were injured and given treatment at the scene. Five people between the ages of 31 to 75-years-old are in a critical condition

They suffered severe burns, while one of them suffered a heart attack.

According to initial findings, the incident could have been caused by fat exploding in a large grill frying pan.

Some of the damage at the festival. Photo: DPA

Authorities on the scene told public broadcaster WDR that more than 100 people were at the event when the explosion happened.

Those who suffered injuries were transported by emergency helicopter to hospitals in the larger nearby cities of Dortmund, Cologne and Bochum.

Investigators were on Monday probing exactly how the accident happened.

The festival was taking place on the 675th anniversary of the village of Alchen.

 
explosionfestivalpolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These 9 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Berlin horror crash prompts growing calls to ban SUVs from German cities
  3. Austria: German tourist must remove 'Nazi grandpa' comments from travel sites
  4. Stripped-back auto show highlights German car industry woes
  5. Outrage as neo-Nazi elected town council leader in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

09/09
Public vs. private health insurance
09/09
Hi, am calling from Microsoft. Your PC is infected
09/09
Neighbours trespassing in my backyard
09/09
Adult chat - for discussions of an adult nature
09/09
Need ELSTER online help
09/09
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice