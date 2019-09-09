Woman dies after ‘frying pan explosion' at German food festival

<p>Around 100 people were attending the “Backesfest” when the incident happened at a fried potatoes stand around noon on Sunday.</p><p>According to a police spokesperson, a 67-year-old woman died as a result of severe burns on Monday. </p><p>A total of 14 people were injured and given treatment at the scene. Five people between the ages of 31 to 75-years-old are in a critical condition</p><p>They suffered severe burns, while one of them suffered a heart attack.</p><p>According to initial findings, the incident could have been caused by fat exploding in a large grill frying pan.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568024163_124070420.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Some of the damage at the festival. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>Authorities on the scene told public broadcaster <a href="https://www1.wdr.de/nachrichten/westfalen-lippe/backesfest-freudenberg-alchen-explosion-100.html" target="_blank">WDR</a> that more than 100 people were at the event when the explosion happened.</p><p>Those who suffered injuries were transported by emergency helicopter to hospitals in the larger nearby cities of Dortmund, Cologne and Bochum.</p><p>Investigators were on Monday probing exactly how the accident happened.</p><p>The festival was taking place on the 675th anniversary of the village of Alchen.</p>