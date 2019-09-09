Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Widow of German rapper turned IS fighter arrested in Hamburg

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 September 2019
14:20 CEST+02:00
isisrapperhamburg

Share this article

Widow of German rapper turned IS fighter arrested in Hamburg
The late rapper Denis Cuspert, aka Deso Dogg, in Berlin in 2015. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 September 2019
14:20 CEST+02:00
German prosecutors said Monday they have arrested a German-Tunisian woman, the widow of a German rapper turned Islamic State fighter, over her alleged membership of the extremist group.

The woman, named only as Omaima A., was arrested in Hamburg last week and
also stands accused of having raised her children in the ideology of the
jihadist group.

Omaima A. had married the rapper Denis Cuspert -- who went by the stage
name Deso Dogg -- after her first husband was killed in an air raid in Kobane,
according to prosecutors.

READ ALSO: Berlin rapper turned Isis fighter killed in Syria (for third time)

Cuspert, killed last year in an airstrike in Syria, was one of the most notorious Western fighters for IS, having appeared in several propaganda videos including one that apparently showed him with a man's severed head

Omaima A. had travelled to Syria in January 2015 with her three underaged children, to join her first husband and their father, Nadar H., in Syria.

She lived under IS rules, raising her children following the group's  doctrines, and receiving monthly financial help from the militant outfit, prosecutors said.

She subsequently wed Cuspert, but left him and returned to Germany pregnant
with their child, as well as her three other children, in 2016.

According to German media, Omaima A. quietly slipped back into German society after her return to Europe, working as an event manager and interpreter.

But a Lebanese journalist broke her story in April, sparking outrage in Germany over why the alleged IS member had not faced prosecution back in her  home country.

Germany has put on trial several returning IS militants, and in April also took its first female returnee to court.

 
isisrapperhamburg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These 9 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. Austria: German tourist must remove 'Nazi grandpa' comments from travel sites
  3. Berlin horror crash prompts growing calls to ban SUVs from German cities
  4. Stripped-back auto show highlights German car industry woes
  5. Outrage as neo-Nazi elected town council leader in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

09/09
Public vs. private health insurance
09/09
Hi, am calling from Microsoft. Your PC is infected
09/09
Neighbours trespassing in my backyard
09/09
Adult chat - for discussions of an adult nature
09/09
Need ELSTER online help
09/09
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice