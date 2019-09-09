Berlin horror crash prompts growing calls to ban SUVs from German cities

<p>"We need an upper limit for large SUVs in city centres,” said Oliver Krischner, the deputy chairman of the Green parliamentary group, <a href="https://www.tagesspiegel.de/berlin/polizei-justiz/unfall-in-berlin-mitte-porschefahrer-raste-an-stehendem-verkehr-vorbei/24992440.html?fbclid=IwAR26Ldy5KARzT_XMdjYfYdP3L-kTWe2NxoAXlinB6BfEtjTnitTt6mSpvQ8">to the Tagesspiegel</a> on Monday. "The best solution would be a federal regulation that would allow cities to impose certain size limits.”</p><p>The debate comes after a 42-year-old man driving a heavy Porsche SUV killed four pedestrians, including a three-year-old boy, and injured five others, after veering onto a sidewalk near the intersection of Invalidenstraße and Ackerstraße in Berlin-Mitte.</p><p>Following the incident, several politicians and traffic experts called into question the rising popularity of the vehicles - characterized by their broad shape and several off-road features - in Germany, and if they should be better regulated.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">In Berlin an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SUV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SUV</a> speeding on the sidewalk killed 4 pedestrians (including a child) the other day.Now a Green MP argues for SUV quotas in inner cities <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Invalidenstra%C3%9Fe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Invalidenstraße</a> <a href="https://t.co/ohTSTCdpZk">https://t.co/ohTSTCdpZk</a></p>— Giulio Mattioli (@giulio_mattioli) <a href="https://twitter.com/giulio_mattioli/status/1170976934077108224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>This year over a million SUVs will be newly registered in the country for the first time, writes Tagesspiegel, and will make up over a third of the market share for cars.</p><p>"Cars need ever wider parking spaces in cities where space is becoming increasingly scarce,” said Krischer. “They are a particular danger to pedestrians and cyclists. There is an urgent need for a debate on how big the cars that drive around our inner cities should still be.”</p><p>Jürgen Resch, Managing Director of Deutsche Umwelthilfe (German Environment Aid), said that "easy to implement" measures to limit SUVs in cities should be taken.</p><p>There should be either a city toll imposed on large cars entering inner cities, a parking ban, or significantly increased parking fees for the vehicles, he told the newspaper.</p><p><strong>A shock incident on Friday</strong></p><p>Berlin police are still investigating the exact cause of Friday's accident, and have ruled out malintent, reported the Tagesspiegel.</p><p>It is thought that the driver could have had a medical emergency, such as <span class="tL8wMe EMoHub" dir="ltr" id=":ha.co" style="text-align: left;">an epileptic seizure according to the latest police findings</span>, causing him to accelerate at a fast speed.</p><p>According to local residents, the SUV drove past a stationary cue of cars at the traffic lights very quickly before driving into the sidewalk.</p><p>The car bent a traffic light mast and several bollards, broke through a construction fence and only came to a halt on a building site.</p><p>On Saturday evening, around 500 people came to a vigil at the Invalidenstraße/Ackerstraße intersection. Also on Sunday, passers-by dropped candles, flowers and pictures at the scene of the accident. </p><p>Following the accident, there are no more traffic lights at the intersection, and police controlled traffic as of Monday morning. </p><p>The traffic lights will soon be repaired, and as of late Monday morning a temporary light was being set up where the accident occurred.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Noch im Laufe des Tages soll eine <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Behelfsampel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Behelfsampel</a> an der Unfallkreuzung in der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Invalidenstrasse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Invalidenstrasse</a> aufgestellt werden, sagt <a href="https://twitter.com/BA_Mitte_Berlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BA_Mitte_Berlin</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/JuliusBetschka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JuliusBetschka</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Tagesspiegel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tagesspiegel</a> <a href="https://t.co/YacuIasGp5">https://t.co/YacuIasGp5</a> <a href="https://t.co/RnTxs7xjCQ">pic.twitter.com/RnTxs7xjCQ</a></p>— Helena Piontek (@fraupiontek) <a href="https://twitter.com/fraupiontek/status/1170997084075565058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>Are SUVs more dangerous than other cars?</strong></p><p>The incident, <a href="https://checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de/langmeldung/6EZoxP8J9Q8jeQxlvzZgH8?utm_source=tagesspiegel&utm_medium=hp-teaser&utm_campaign=SUV-Unfall-in-Berlin-Software-k%C3%B6nnte-Ursache-gerichtsfest-kl%C3%A4ren">which police plan to investigate further through creating a 3D model of the situation</a>, sparked a mixed debate about whether SUVs themselves pose a risk to public safety.</p><p> "We have to analyze how this terrible accident could have happened before we can draw any consequences,” said Traffic Senator Regine Günther of the Green Party.</p><p>The Berlin chapter of Alternative for Germany (AfD) tweeted that the incident was being co-opted by "car haters" for political purposes.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">++ Lobby-Verein und Grüne nutzen Unfall für Propaganda ++Autohasser instrumentalisieren tragischen Unfallopfer für politische Zwecke. Geht gar nicht!<a href="https://t.co/0pGoiN2eE6">https://t.co/0pGoiN2eE6</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Md6CpksVe">pic.twitter.com/0Md6CpksVe</a></p>— AfD Berlin (@AfDBerlin) <a href="https://twitter.com/AfDBerlin/status/1170988077201928197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Others pointed out that different factors behind the accident, such as the SUV's speed, also needed to be examined.</p><p>"You can't just say: SUV is basically more dangerous than [other types of vehicles]," accident researcher Siegfried Brockmann from the Gesamtverband der Deutschen Versicherungswirtschaft (Association of the German Insurance Industry) told DPA.</p><p>Speed and the type of collision would have more influence than weight, he added. In the Berlin incident, however, the traffic light mast might have stopped a smaller car.</p><p>"Such tank-like cars don't belong in the city,” said Stephan von Dassel, district mayor of Berlin-Mitte at the weekend, adding that even a small driving mistake in one poses a danger to people’s lives.</p>