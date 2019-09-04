Bayern Munich footballer under investigation for assault

<p>"The Munich prosecutor's office has had proceedings open against Jerome Boateng for dangerous assault since autumn 2018.</p><p>Following extensive investigations, charges were brought on February 11th, 2019," chief prosecutor Anne Leiding told AFP-subsidiary SID, confirming reports in German media outlets Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and WDR.</p><p>Leiding added that the court was yet to open the case, but had accepted an accessory prosecution from the alleged victim, named only as 'S.'.</p><p>According to the SZ and WDR reports, 'S.' is Boateng's former partner of 10 years and the mother of two of his three children.</p><p>Prosecutors also confirmed that Boateng was the subject of a separate police investigation into assault.</p><p>Former Germany central defender Boateng is one of the country's most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.</p><p>His career has declined in recent months, after he was dropped from the national squad earlier this year.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO<a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190306/lw-swings-axe-sacking-germanys-2014-world-cup-heroes">: Löw Blow: Why Müller, Hummels and Boateng deserved the axe</a></strong></span></p><p>Boateng's relationship with his club has also suffered after he slipped down the defensive pecking order at German league champions Bayern.</p><p>In May, club president Uli Hoeness advised the 31-year-old to "find a new club", but a mooted transfer to Italian giants Juventus fell through at the last minute on the final day of the European transfer window on Monday</p>