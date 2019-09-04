Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Bayern Munich footballer under investigation for assault

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 September 2019
08:40 CEST+02:00
footballboatengassaultpolice

Share this article

Bayern Munich footballer under investigation for assault
Jerome Boateng earlier this year. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 September 2019
08:40 CEST+02:00
Bayern Munich and former German national team football star Jerome Boateng, 31, has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking his former partner, German prosecutors confirmed Tuesday.

"The Munich prosecutor's office has had proceedings open against Jerome Boateng for dangerous assault since autumn 2018.

Following extensive investigations, charges were brought on February 11th, 2019," chief prosecutor Anne Leiding told AFP-subsidiary SID, confirming reports in German media outlets Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and WDR.

Leiding added that the court was yet to open the case, but had accepted an accessory prosecution from the alleged victim, named only as 'S.'.

According to the SZ and WDR reports, 'S.' is Boateng's former partner of 10 years and the mother of two of his three children.

Prosecutors also confirmed that Boateng was the subject of a separate police investigation into assault.

Former Germany central defender Boateng is one of the country's most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

His career has declined in recent months, after he was dropped from the national squad earlier this year.

READ ALSO: Löw Blow: Why Müller, Hummels and Boateng deserved the axe

Boateng's relationship with his club has also suffered after he slipped down the defensive pecking order at German league champions Bayern.

In May, club president Uli Hoeness advised the 31-year-old to "find a new club", but a mooted transfer to Italian giants Juventus fell through at the last minute on the final day of the European transfer window on Monday

 
footballboatengassaultpolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Currywurst turns 70: The Berlin dish that wouldn't exist without the British
  2. Everything that changes in September 2019 in Germany
  3. How to understand Berlin through its landmarks with quirky nicknames
  4. Germany sees rise in births with more babies born to older mothers
  5. Five things to know about the AfD surge in German regional elections

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

05/09
Bins for garbage recycling
05/09
Running a bed and breakfast business in Germany
03/09
Worldwide multitrip travel insurance
03/09
Stitch 'n' Bitch - it's not all about knitting
03/09
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
03/09
Taxes for post doctoral researchers
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice