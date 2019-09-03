Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany sees rise in births with more babies born to older mothers

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 September 2019
11:16 CEST+02:00
birth ratebirthsbabiesfamilyliving in germany

Share this article

Germany sees rise in births with more babies born to older mothers
A midwife weighing a baby in Hanover, Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 September 2019
11:16 CEST+02:00
The number of babies born in Germany increased in 2018, new statistics show, while mothers are becoming older.

A total of 787,523 children were born last year – around 2,600 more than in 2017, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office. The birth rate remained at 1.57 children per woman.

The figures also show a significant spike in the number of women becoming mothers at the age of 40 or older in the last 30 years.

There were around 42,800 babies born to mothers in this age group last year. That means the number of newborns per 1,000 women aged 40 and above was 88 in 2018. In 1990, that number was just 23.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about having a baby in Germany

Graph translated by Statista for The Local

The state with the most new babies born last year was Hamburg, with 12 newborns per 1,000 inhabitants. Next came Berlin and Bremen with with 11 newborns each per 1,000 inhabitants.

The states which have a relatively young population, such as Hamburg and Berlin, have more potential parents and that goes some way to explain why more children are born there.

Rising birth rates in Germany are good news for the country, as Destatis' population projections see the ratio of working-age people to over-65s falling to just two to one by 2060, compared with around three to one in 2015.

The Bundesbank central bank warned in 2017 that a wave of retirement among the post-war baby boomer generation could begin sapping economic growth from the middle of next decade, as there will be fewer young workers to replace them.

READ ALSO: German birth rate surges to highest level in four decades
 

 
birth ratebirthsbabiesfamilyliving in germany
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in September 2019 in Germany
  2. Far-right AfD second strongest force in Brandenburg and Saxony
  3. How to understand Berlin through its landmarks with quirky nicknames
  4. What were the key dates of World War II?
  5. Far-right surge expected in east German state elections

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

03/09
Running a bed and breakfast business in Germany
03/09
Worldwide multitrip travel insurance
03/09
Stitch 'n' Bitch - it's not all about knitting
03/09
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
03/09
Taxes for post doctoral researchers
03/09
German pension plan and US taxes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice