Could cheap flights in Germany receive a 'penalty tax'?

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-55212fa7-7fff-1520-983e-5ef12ec47c28">Want to fly from Berlin to Venice for €8? Budget airlines such as EasyJet and RyanAir have made this possible with very low fairs.</p><p><span class="tL8wMe EMoHub" dir="ltr" id=":d8.co" style="text-align: left;">But now a paper, to be presented at a retreat of the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) next Tuesday, is proposing that flights costing less than €50 be subject to a penalty tax</span>, <a href="https://www.bild.de/politik/inland/politik-inland/klimaschutz-csu-will-extrasteuer-fuer-billigfluege-64293584.bild.html">according to BILD</a>.</p><p>The exact amount of the tax is not yet known. </p><p>"I want climate protection instead of competitive prices,” CSU leader Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper.</p><p>“€9 tickets for flights in Europe have nothing to do with a market economy or climate protection. We want real freedom of choice in mobility through sustainable pricing of offers."</p><p>The CSU, Germany’s third largest political party and dominant party of Bavaria, therefore wants to introduce a minimum price for airline tickets, according to the newspaper. All flights under €50 would be subject to the penalty tax, to be paid by consumers.</p><p>"Flying needs a minimum price and rail travel needs a reduction in VAT (an added tax of 19 percent)," Dobrindt said.</p><p>The proposal follows on the heels of the Green party’s proposal to put a complete end domestic flights in Germany in order to cut carbon emissions and incentivize more people to travel by train.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190723/trains-instead-of-planes-germanys-greens-want-to-make-domestic-flights-obsolete">Trains instead of planes? Could domestic flights in Germany really become obsolete? </a></strong></p><p><strong>Hurting consumers?</strong></p><p>The federal government's aviation commissioner, Thomas Jarzombek, rejected the CSU's demands, saying it would ultimately harm lower income passengers.</p><p>"We agreed in the coalition agreement not to increase taxes,” the CDU politician told DPA. “It must also be carefully examined whether such a regulation would simply lead to planes flying empty and people with low incomes losing mobility without saving CO2". </p><p>The Federal Association of the German Air Transport Industry (BDL) was open to the discussion, however. </p><p>"In principle, there should be no objections if the politicians were to find an adequate way to put a stop to uneconomical low prices and artificially inflamed demand", Chief Executive Matthias von Randow told DPA.</p><p><strong>'Climate tax bonus'</strong></p><p>The CSU is looking at additional incentives in order to cut carbon emissions, as CSU leader Markus Söder proposed a climate tax bonus of up to €10,000 on Friday.</p><p> "We want a climate bonus, which means that climate protection measures should be tax-deductable up to a sum of €10,000," said the Bavarian Prime Minister to the "Augsburger Allgemeine" on Friday. </p><p>"Each person would be able to deduct 20 percent of the costs directly from income tax if he saves energy - for example by installing a climate-friendly heating system.”</p>