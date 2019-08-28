Escaped deadly cobra still on the loose in German town

<p>The metre-long snake, a monocled cobra whose bite can be fatal, has been missing since Sunday after escaping from its owner in the city of Herne, near Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia.</p><p>Four buildings in the area where the snake was last seen have been evacuated with residents in the surrounding area told to shut all doors and windows.</p><p>The 30 residents who've been moved out will not be able to return to their apartments until further notice.</p><p>Local authorities said the evacuated buildings will "remain locked and we will be regularly checking for any trace of the snake".</p><p>"Of course, this is not nice for the residents, but security must come first," added a city spokesman.</p><p>"We assume that the snake will most likely remain in the building" where its owner lives.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566975552_123578244.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Residents have been warned to keep windows and doors covered. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>As The Local reported on Monday, one method of tracking the cobra involves spreading flour in the buildings under surveillance in the hope the snake will leave a trail.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190826/authorities-search-for-cobra-missing-in-herne">Authorities search for missing cobra near Bochum</a></strong></span></p><p>Locals should remain vigilant and "if possible, stay on paved paths and avoid walking in tall grass or dense vegetation," urged the spokesman.</p><p>The owner has already had around 20 other snakes seized from his collection since raising the alarm.</p><p>"We are waiting for a snake experts' assessment", added the spokesman.</p>