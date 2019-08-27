Berlin Zoo confirms panda Meng Meng is pregnant

<p>"We are delighted with the news," said Berlin Zoo director Andreas Knieriem after an ultrasound scan confirmed the pregnancy.</p><p>Berlin Zoo says the size of the foetus and the results of hormonal analysis suggest the birth will take place within a fortnight.</p><p>The zoo tweeted the good news, showing an ultrasound picture of the "mini panda". </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Bum-bum, bum-bum, bum-bum – Bei der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ultraschall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ultraschall</a>-Untersuchung heute Morgen zeigte sich ein Mini-Panda mit schnell schlagendem Herz 💓 Noch ist der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nachwuchs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nachwuchs</a> zwar winzig, bis zur <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Geburt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Geburt</a> dauert es trotzdem nicht mehr lange 🐼 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/babypandaberlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#babypandaberlin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pandasberlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pandasberlin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZooBerlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZooBerlin</a> <a href="https://t.co/uVdfS62v40">pic.twitter.com/uVdfS62v40</a></p>— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) <a href="https://twitter.com/zooberlin/status/1166265678711656449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Meng Meng, which means 'Little Dream', and her mate Jiao Qing, 'Little Treasure', have been living in Berlin Zoo since 2017.</p><p>Their arrival in the German capital was greeted by both Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180622/berlins-pandas-and-their-bamboo-breakfast-routines">The diva and the dude: A year of Berlin's beloved pandas</a></strong></span></p><p>They are the only pandas currently in Germany, housed in an enclosure that cost nine million euros.</p><p>"Every birth of an endangered species like pandas is a great gift," added Knieriem, who pointed out how difficult it is to breed pandas.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566903463_123216447.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Meng Meng in Berlin Zoo in October 2018. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>Meng Meng was artificially inseminated, to increase the chances of conceiving, after the pandas mated.</p><p>Under China's 'panda diplomacy', the animals, considered national treasures, are effectively on loan to other countries.</p><p>Any panda cubs born abroad must be returned to China within four years, after they have been weaned.</p><p>China has sent giant pandas to only a dozen countries, including France, where a baby cub, Yuan Meng, was born last year and turned one this month.</p><p><strong>Baby fever</strong></p><p>And Meng Meng is not the only animal eyeing up parenthood in the zoo in recent weeks. A gay penguin couple, who tried to hatch a stone, have adopted an egg.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190816/gay-penguins-in-berlin-adopt-egg-after-trying-to-hatch-stone">Gay penguins in Berlin adopt egg after trying to hatch a stone</a></strong></span></p><p>It's not clear yet if the egg has been fertilized, but Skipper and Ping have been caring for the egg in their bid to become parents. </p>