There will be "as much sun as possible" and no clouds in the sky on Friday with temperatures of at least 30C, according to a report by the German Weather Service (DWD).

By the close of the weekend, temperatures of up to 33C are even possible, reports DWD.

Meteomedia's weather service "Unwetterzentrale" (Storm Central) even issued a heat warning for the majority of Germany over the weekend. It goes into place on Saturday and stretches until Wednesday at 9 pm.

Thunderstorms possible on Sunday

On Sunday, more showers and thunderstorms are to be expected around Germany, especially in the south.

"Let us hope that nothing will happen on Sunday afternoon when many people are on the move and thunderstorms are coming in the southeast half of the country,” said meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann.

Mit Hoch "Corina" kommt der Sommer zurück. Aber zunächst stellt sich in Süddeutschland eine Dauerregenlage ein. Spätestens ab Donnerstag gibt es überall schönes Wetter mit viel Sonne und sommerlichen Temperaturen. Mehr Infos bei: https://t.co/FtT6W6yWXD /N pic.twitter.com/m321Mm9kVc — DWD (@DWD_presse) August 20, 2019

DWD tweets the forecast temperatures throughout Germany on Saturday and Sunday.

Longer than expected heatwave

And contrary to earlier forecasts, the heat wave will not be over by the end of weekend.

As Wetter.net reports, temperatures will remain above the 30C mark until at least the middle of next week.

It is still unclear whether there will be a significant dip in temperatures in September. Yet what is certain, say meteorologists, is that that rainfall will remain scarce in large parts of Germany for the next two weeks.

Felt by farmers

The news comes as Farmers' Association President Joachim Rukwied announced Friday that high temperatures over the summer, in some areas up to 40C, have had a negative impact on crop yields.

Other regions, on the other hand, had too much rainfall, he said. "In total, we have noticed that the weather extremes are increasing.”

The consequences of climate change are now being felt by farmers for the third year in a row, Rukwied said. In 2017 there was too much rain, whereas there was drought in 2018. Now 2019 is bringing heat and regional drought again.

As a result, total crop production has been six percent less this year that it had been on average between 2013 to 2017, he said.

