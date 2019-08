Guests at the Tatzmania park in Löffingen noticed that the 'Adlerflug' (Eagle fly) resembled rotating swastikas.

The park has come under fire after videos of the ride in action emerged online. The ride features one long arm with two spinning carriages at each end. When it rotates, it looks like two Nazi symbols.

Owner of the park Rüdiger Braun said he didn't realize the resemblance until he saw a video circulated online.

He told SWR that he wants to apologize "to everyone who feels disturbed or offended by our design".

The ride, which opened at the end of July, has now been closed to guests and will be redesigned to make it more appropriate. The amusement park will remain open.

A spokesman for the park did not reveal how much the new ride cost.

Swastikas illegal in Germany

In Germany, displaying Nazi symbols and propaganda, such as swastikas, is illegal under the German Criminal Code.

The criminal code states that the "use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations" is banned, with punishments of up to three years in jail.