Seven German words which stem from Arabic

<p>The relationship between the Christian and Muslim worlds has long been significant. For millennia, they have traded and fought, and introduced new concepts and commodities to each other. <a href="https://enjoyfoodwine.com/weird-history-of-strudel-mesopotamia-europe/">The humble apple strudel, for instance, was most likely brought to the Germanic world by the Ottomans.</a> It's therefore not surprising that many European words, including those in German, can be traced back to Arabic. </p><p><strong>Der Alkohol</strong></p><p><i>Alkohol</i>, and its English cognate alcohol, come from the Arabic<i> Al-kohl</i>. <i>Al</i> is the Arabic definite particle, meaning ‘the’. Many other European words, such as alchemy and alkali, include this prefix.</p><p><i>Kohl </i>was a type of fine powder, generally used as an eye-shadow. <i>Kohl</i> has its origin is <i>kahala</i>, which means ‘to stain, or paint’. The 16th century alchemist Paracelsus used the term <i>Alkohol </i>to refer to fine powder, but later also used <i>alcohol vini</i> to signify spirits of wine. It was in the 18th century that the term began to be widely used to denote a distilled spirit.</p><p><strong>Die Giraffe </strong></p><p>The animal’s name entered into European languages through the Arabic term <i>zarafa</i>. Around the 1600s, the term<i> Giraffe</i> overtook the now obsolete <i>Kamelparder</i>, or 'camel leopard' in English. Although now classified as <i>die Giraffe</i>, the word was masculine until the 18th century.</p><p><strong>Kaffee</strong></p><p><i>Kaffee</i>, like coffee, derives from the Turkish <i>kahveh</i>, which itself comes from the Arabic <i>qahwah</i>. One theory suggests that the term <i>qahwah</i> originally referred to wine, which was also earthy and dark in colour. <i>Qahwah </i>comes from the root<i> qhh</i>, which denotes something dark in colour.</p><p><strong>Das Magazin</strong></p><p><i>Magazin </i>shares both senses of the English magazine. Via French and Italian, the word came into English and German from the Arabic <i>Makhazin</i>, meaning 'storehouse'. It was used to describe a storehouse where ammunition was kept, and it is from there that it was applied to the magazine of a gun.</p><p>In the sense of a journal or periodical, the term magazine was first used in England in 1793 with the publication of <i>The Gentleman’s Magazine</i>. </p><p><strong>Die Matratze</strong></p><p>The German term from mattress comes from the Arabic <i>matrah </i>via the Italian<i> materasso. Matrah</i> describes a place where things were thrown down. Sleeping on cushions or blankets was not common among Europeans, until the Crusades, when Europeans began to adopt the much more pleasurable experience of sleeping on soft surfaces from the Muslim world.</p><p><strong>Der Talisman</strong></p><p>The word <i>Talisman</i> comes from the Arabic <i>tilasm</i>, which conveys the notion of a magical image. Talismans often played a significant role in Arabic narratives, such as the magical sword of <i>Zulfiqar</i> which was frequently depicted on Ottoman flags.</p><p>The Arabic term itself is an alteration of the Ancient Greek<i> télesma</i>, meaning ‘payment’, via the Byzantine Greek term, which meant ‘religious rite’, or ‘completion’.</p><p><strong>Der Zucker</strong></p><p>Meaning sugar,<i> Zucker</i> descends from the Arabic <i>sukkar</i>, which was brought to Europe by Arab traders. The term comes from the Sanskrit <i>sharkara</i>, which means 'grit, or gravel'.</p><p>Sugar cultivation started in Europe around the 9th century and was introduced by Arab rulers in Sicily and southern Spain; <i>Zucker</i> came into German via the Italian <i>zucchero.</i></p>