Staff were delighted on Monday when they received the generous donation which was handed over by local paper the Braunschweiger Zeitung.

“We can’t wipe the smiles off our faces today,” said Petra Gottsand, director of the Am Hohen Tore Hospice.

According to the newspaper, the donor assured staff that the money came from taxed income, and asked for anonymity.

He packed the bag of money himself and wrote ‘the Wundertüte' (lucky bag) on it, said the hospice manager.

Gottsand and her team will now discuss what the money will be used for.

The episode is reminiscent of the Braunschweig mystery donations when an anonymous good Samaritan gave a series of monetary gifts to good causes between 2011 and 2015.

Large amounts of cash was distributed in envelopes in Braunschweig and nearby city Wolfsburg for social purposes. Money went to the hospice, as well as schools, kindergartens, the city library and church congregations. In most cases, a newspaper article was enclosed indicating the intended use.

This time the unknown donor wrote in his accompanying letter: "To make it easier for seriously ill people to die is a sign of human warmth and requires respect and recognition.”

The hospice has 12 rooms to provide care for people who have terminal illnesses.



Vocabulary

Benefactor - (der) Wohltäter

Hospice - (das) Hospiz

Monetary gift - (das) Geldgeschenk

Income - (das) Einkommen

Social purposes (die) soziale Zwecke

