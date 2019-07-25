Germany's Mercedes mark 125 years of racing with new retro look

<p>The cars to be raced by five-time world champion Hamilton and his team-mateValtteri Bottas feature both white paintwork and silver, merging both in a "commemorative livery" for the event, which is sponsored by the team's parentcompany.</p><p>Sunday's race will also mark the team's 200th start as a manufacturer entrant in the world championship.</p><p>The front end of the W10 cars has been re-worked as a tribute to Mercedes' original colours and includes not only the white paintwork, but also red numbers and old-fashioned logos.</p><p>The rear remains predominantly silver, the colour for which the team became famous as the 'silver arrows'.</p><p>Team boss Toto Wolff said: "The world's first car race was held from Paris to Rouen in 1894 and the winning machine had at its heart an engine manufactured to the design of Gottlieb Daimler.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564069729_mercedes2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">On display in Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: DPA</span></i></p><p>"It was the start of a great motor sport tradition that continues to this day and we are incredibly proud to write the next chapter in this legacy."</p><p>His modern Mercedes team dominate Formula One and lead the constructors championship with 164 points ahead of Ferrari while Hamilton is 39 ahead of Bottas in the drivers title race.</p><p>According to Mercedes, the team started with white paintwork on their cars, but it had to be removed during a race meeting in 1943, to help the cars save weight.</p><p>In an official explanation, the team said the W25 car entered for the Eifelrennen at the Nurburgring held on June 3 was found to be over the weight limit of 750 kg.</p><p>"Allegedly, the team was able to bring the weight down to within regulatorylimits by scraping off its white paint," said Mercedes.</p><p>"Without the white paint, the metal bodywork of the car was exposed, givingit a silver look: the first Silver Arrow was born."</p>