'Heatwave could go down in history': Germany faces temperatures of up to 41C

According to the latest predictions from the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures upwards of 40C might be reached in Saarland and in the Mosel Valley on Wednesday.

However, Thursday will mark the hottest day of the week, according to current calculations, and the Ruhr region - including Cologne - the Mosel Valley, and Saarland are likely to reach temperatures of 41C, according to DWD spokesperson Andreas Friedrich.

In the Rhine-Main area, heat records are also possible with an expected 40C on Thursday. Further afield in Kitzingen in northern Bavaria, a historical heat record of 40.3C could also be broken.

"If these predictions are met, this heatwave would go down in the history books,” Friedrich told RP Online. "As a meteorologist, I have never seen anything like this before."

Deutscher #Hitzerekord mehr als in Gefahr. Die aktuelle Vorhersage für Donnerstag geht im Westen Deutschlands verbreitet von Werten um 40 Grad aus. Im Saarland werden bereits für Mittwoch 40 Grad vorhergesagt. Kommt es so, stellt dies alles bisher dagewesene in den Schatten! /Fr pic.twitter.com/pMC2HWNxoq — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 22, 2019

DWD tweeted a map of western Germany, and its expected temperatures, on Thursday.

Especially in the Ruhr area, the lowest temperatures between Wednesday night to Thursday morning are not likely to fall below 25C.

According to current forecasts, meteorologists expect four consecutive "tropical nights" in the region.

"The heat load will be extreme", Friedrich said. "One can only hope that the models will not occur and that there will be new calculations with a forecast of one or two degrees less.”

As was the case in June, the DWD is likely to issue heat warnings in the coming days. Warning level 2 will be issued if there is extreme "heat pollution" - or a temperature above 38C - during the day.

A warning level 1 is issued when the so-called perceived temperature at 2 pm is 32C or more more. The perceived temperature used as a measurement by DWD is not the same as the air temperature, as it also takes into account the humidity of the air, the wind, and the sun radiation.

The heatwave of the coming days is for some regions of Germany already the fourth this summer. That's an unusually large number, the DWD and other weather experts have said.

Already in June, regional record temperatures were exceeded in several places.

In fact, throughout Germany, it was the warmest and sunniest June since the beginning of area-wide measurements.

Vocabulary

possibly record-breaking heatwave - (die) rekordverdächtige Hitzewelle

Predictions - (die) Vorhersagen

Current calculations - (die) derzeitigen Berechnungen

Tropical nights - (die) Tropennächte

Perceived/felt temperature - (die) gefühlte Temperatur

Heat load - (die) Wärmebelastung

