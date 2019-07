Obama will speak at the Munich-based international startup festival, Bits & Pretzels, in September.

During a moderated one-hour conversation taking place on September 29th, Obama will talk about his life in front of 5,000 people at the ticketed event.

The 57-year-old is expected to discuss his time in office and leadership – the theme of the festival – around the world.

The three organizers– Andreas Bruckschlögl, Bernd van’s Gravesande and Felix Haas, who themselves have founded several successful start-ups – revealed their very special guest on Tuesday.

We are excited to announce that President Barack Obama will join Bits & Pretzels 2019! He is a role model and one of the most influential people of our time. With his passion and wisdom, he will bring the startup community inspiration to accomplish change. https://t.co/orgPZZUHG5 — Bits & Pretzels (@bitsandpretzels) July 23, 2019

"Leadership is all about inspiring and empowering people to change their world – and there isn't anyone embodying this as much as President Obama. We are truly honored and excited to have him with us this year," the organizers said.

Other speakers already confirmed at this year’s event include Fatoumata Ba, founder and CEO of African social startup Janngo, as well as Donna Carpenter, co-founder and CEO of Burton Snowboards.

In recent years, the organizers have also pulled in top-class speakers for the three-day fest. They’ve included actor Kevin Spacey and multi-entrepreneur Richard Branson.

The festival will take place from September 29th to October 1st at the Kongressgelände in Munich.

Will Obama head to Oktoberfest?

Obama may also visit Munich’s world famous Oktoberfest during his time in Bavaria because the former president revealed in 2016 during an event in Hanover that he regretted not having visited the event before.

"The only thing I regret is that I have never visited the Oktoberfest in Germany before,” he said. “So I'll have to come back, and I suspect it's more fun when you're not president."

It now remains to be seen whether Obama will have time to relax with a beer at the celebrations in the city this year.

This year, Bavarian Oktoberfest starts on September 21st and runs until October 6th.

In 2015 he enjoyed a traditional Bavarian breakfast of “Weisswurst” (white sausage) and beer with Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders before the G7 summit in the Alps.

“When I first heard Angela was hosting the G7 in Bavaria, I was hoping that it would fall during Oktoberfest, but then again there’s never a bad day for a beer and a Weisswurst,” he reportedly said.

But a local farmer told reporters Obama had in fact drunk non-alcoholic beer during the breakfast meeting.