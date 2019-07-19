Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Greta Thunberg 'drove us' to act on climate change, says Merkel

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 July 2019
12:57 CEST+02:00
greta thunbergmerkelclimate change

Share this article

Greta Thunberg 'drove us' to act on climate change, says Merkel
Thunberg speaking on Friday in Berlin.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 July 2019
12:57 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded Friday that her government was driven to act faster on climate change by young activists like teenager Greta Thunberg, who was speaking at rally in Berlin the same day.

"They certainly drove us to speed up" efforts to change policy, said Merkel at a press conference while nearby in the German capital the 16-year-old Swedish activist addressed the latest "Fridays for Future" rally.

"The seriousness with which Greta, but also many, many other young people, are telling us that this is about their lives, and that their life spans extend further, has led us to approach the matter more resolutely," said Merkel.

She said that her cabinet planned to decide on key steps for a new climate law, including a likely carbon pricing mechanism, at a September 20th meeting.

Thunberg, meanwhile, addressing student activists who have regularly skipped school to protest, made another passionate appeal to their elders to urgently act on climate change.

A Fridays for Future demonstration in Stuttgart earlier this year.

"We need to make sure that people save the world and save humankind," she said about global warming which is melting ice caps and glaciers, raising ocean levels and exacerbating extreme weather events.

"This situation is so strange -- that the adults do not dare to take responsibility, that it is the young people and children who need to take responsibility, that young people need to sacrifice their education in order
to protect their future."

"Please help us, we can't do this alone, we beg you for help."

Weather 'unsettling people'

Climate change has become a top public concern in Germany, with the opposition Greens party shooting up to poll neck-and-neck with Merkel's conservatives earlier this year.

Especially since last year's scorching summer -- when drought damaged German agriculture, forest fires raged and shipping was halted on dried-out rivers -- many voters see global warming as the number one problem.

SEE ALSO: Drought warning: Could eastern Germany run out of water?

Merkel said that Germany's recent "exceptional weather conditions" were "unsettling people and showing the cost of non-action or insufficient action" to combat the problem.

The drought-plagued Elbe-River in Dresden.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has long promoted clean renewables such as solar and wind while phasing out nuclear power.

However it is missing its 2020 climate goals mainly because of a reliance on cheap coal mined domestically and slow progress in green mobility and building insulation.

Merkel's government has pledged to phase out coal by 2038, a deadline which the protest movement rejects as far too distant.

The chancellor also acknowledged that the Greens party is currently "very strong".

But she said that this was forcing her party "to show that we are meeting our climate change targets, yet are also committed to innovation and committed to economic progress".

 
greta thunbergmerkelclimate change

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about exploring Germany by train
  2. Chaos at Düsseldorf Airport as passengers forced to leave luggage behind
  3. Merkel at 65: 10 photos that tell the story of Germany's 'eternal' chancellor
  4. Have Your Say: What is your experience of using Flixbus in Germany?
  5. German word of the day: Geil

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

20/07
Bedbugs infestation
20/07
The coffee thread
19/07
Is fasting popular in Germany?
19/07
Swearing at people and insulting them is illegal
18/07
Etiquette for parcels left with neighbours
18/07
My current reputation on this site
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
View all notices
Post a new notice