Son of French soldier killed in WWII files compensation claim in Germany

<p>The father of Gerard Michel was one of 130,000 French soldiers from the Alsace region of eastern France conscripted into German forces in World War II. </p><p>The group are known as the "Malgre Nous" (Against our Will).</p><p>"Germany refuses to compensate us in the same way as the German orphans, telling us we're not German," Michel told AFP.</p><p>"But they dragged away our dads, labelling them as German - whether they liked it or not," he said, noting that he is asking for "exactly the same compensation as German war orphans and widows - not a cent more, not a cent less." </p><p>Michel filed the complaint over the forced conscription of both his father and uncle in 1944 and 1943 at the public prosecutor's office in Strasbourg, alleging a crime against humanity, he told AFP, confirming a report by regional daily L'Alsace.</p><p>The Malgre Nous soldiers received a one-off payment after France and Germany reached an agreement in 1981. But they did not receive monthly German benefits, as they were considered French veterans.</p><p>"My father sacrificed himself... leaving behind my pregnant mother. He was buried in a mass grave in Poland, like so many others, and Germany has not even apologised," Michel said.</p><p>He said that French orphans of fathers killed fighting for Germany received €920 under the 1981 accord. But he complained that a person who had volunteered for the SS could collect €400 a month or €192,000 over a 40-year period. </p><p>"That's 200 times more," Michel said.</p><p>In June, the French Armed Forces ministry confirmed that five ex-soldiers were among the 54 people in France who receive German World War II pensions. </p><p>In February, the confirmation that a handful of Nazi collaborators in Belgium still receive German benefits sparked outrage.</p><p>These monthly benefits are awarded to Belgian citizens who worked with the German Wehrmacht, as well as those forcibly conscripted from the annexed parts of eastern Belgium. </p>