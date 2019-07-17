Is 'mini-Merkel' AKK's move to join cabinet a risky bid for power?

<p>The surprise appointment of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer late Tuesday came just hours after the current head of the German military, Ursula von der Leyen, was elected as the first woman to lead the European Commission.</p><p>The decision by AKK, as she is commonly known, to take charge of a sprawling administration widely seen as unwieldy and scandal-prone was described as a risky gambit to shore up political support.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190717/merkels-favoured-successor-akk-to-become-german-defence-minister">Merkel's favoured successor AKK to become German defence minister</a></strong></p><p>At a naming ceremony at the presidential palace in Berlin in Merkel's presence, the 56-year-old formally accepted the portfolio from von der Leyen. </p><p>"The men and women of the Bundeswehr (armed forces) deserve the highest political priority and my full commitment," she said. </p><p>"I am aware of my great responsibility and want to live up to it."</p><p>Shakuntala Banerjee of ZDF public television said AKK was "stepping up and taking over the most difficult ministry". </p><p>"The chances to win big are there - but the risk of failure is also greater."</p><p>News weekly Der Spiegel said the defence ministry, rocked by a series of mismanagement allegations on von der Leyen's watch, could prove to be a "minefield" for AKK. </p><p>"But because that's the case, the ministry also offers a chance for her to sharpen her profile, in an area where she lacks it: in foreign and security policy -- an area where a chancellor needs some experience," said its commentator Philipp Wittrock.</p><p>"The chancellery remains the big goal and the defence ministry can serve as a stage for her to prove herself."</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181207/annegret-kramp-karrenbauer-the-women-behind-the-mini-merkel-headlines">Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: The reason behind the mini-Merkel headlines</a></strong></p><p><strong>'Abusing the Bundeswehr' </strong></p><p>However opposition politicians seized on AKK's lack of expertise in military affairs at a time when the Bundeswehr has suffered chronic equipment problems and accusations of underfunding, not least from US President Donald Trump.</p><p>"The chancellor and the CDU have shown once again that the needs of the Bundeswehr don't interest them at all," Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Free Democrats told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.</p><p>"They are abusing the stricken Bundeswehr for their little personnel games."</p><p>AKK has had a rocky tenure since December as Merkel's handpicked successor as head of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with her poll ratings in freefall.</p><p>She had said as recently as this month that she was not interested in a cabinet post, preferring to focus her energy on strengthening the CDU.</p><p>Merkel, who turned 65 on Wednesday, is the EU's longest-serving leader and often called the most powerful woman in the world.</p><p>She has said she will leave politics at the end of her fourth term, in 2021.</p><p>After a series of shaking spells at public ceremonies in the last month, Merkel remained seated for most of the naming ceremony, along with von der Leyen and AKK.</p><p><i>By Deborah Cole</i></p>