Von der Leyen was elected Tuesday evening as the first female European Commission president, a day after stating she would leave her post as German defence minister.

On the eve of the vote, the long-time ally of Merkel and member of her centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) vowed that she was hoping "to serve Europe with all my strength".

Merkel praised von der Leyen as a "committed and convincing European"who would "tackle with great vigour the challenges facing us as the European Union".

She would be "the fist female President of the European Commission and the

first German in more than 50 years at the head of the European executive",

Merkel said in a statement.

"Even if I lose a long-standing minister today, I win a new partner in Brussels. I am therefore looking forward to good cooperation."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of the Social Democrats, reacting on

Twitter, praised the fact von der Leyen had "promoted a united & strong EU, on

which we now want to work together with her".

"Time to look ahead, because the world is not waiting for Europe."

Gratulation an @vonderleyen zur Wahl als Präsidentin der @EU_Commission! Sie hat in ihrer Rede für eine vereinte & starke EU geworben, an der wir nun gemeinsam arbeiten wollen. Zeit, den Blick nach vorne zu richten, denn die Welt wartet nicht auf Europa. #EuropeUnited pic.twitter.com/pFXnaRfBcE — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) July 16, 2019

Top-selling Bild daily's website cheered her appointment with the simple

and enthusiastic headline "Ja! Ja! Ja! Ursula!"

The 'soloist'

Following her surprise nomination by EU leaders, the 60-year-old centre-right politician succeeds Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg.

Von der Leyen, a Brussels-born political blueblood and London School of Economics graduate, is the only minister to have served with Merkel since the beginning of her marathon reign in 2005 and previously ran the family affairs and labour ministries.

A life-long high achiever, von der Leyen has at times drawn envy and animosity for her best-in-class style, the persona of a super-mum with iron discipline and a perfect hairdo that some voters find unnerving.

She was once dubbed "the soloist" for her go-it-alone style, and a recent poll by Bild am Sonntag newspaper rated her as the second-least popular member of Merkel's cabinet.

A fluent English and French speaker, she has however built a solid network of allies across Europe, crucially including French President Emmanuel Macron, and launched a strong charm offensive in recent days.

Nonetheless, her success is far from assured given widespread anger that EU leaders, after days of backroom wrangling, chose von der Leyen rather than a European parliamentarian who had campaigned for votes.

Von der Leyen faces strong opposition from Social Democrats, Greens and other leftist politicians -- especially SPD politicians from her own country.

In a hard-hitting paper handed out in Brussels, the SPD listed reasons they deemed von der Leyen "an inadequate and unsuitable candidate", among them Germany's poor military preparedness and past accusations of plagiarism in her doctoral dissertation.

Others praise the candidate highly, including the SPD's former interior minister Otto Schily, who labelled her "a highly competent, intelligent, experienced politician who really has all the qualities that are critical for a commission president".