Have Your Say: What is your experience of using Flixbus in Germany?

<p>In recent weeks The Local has a received a number of emails from disgruntled users of Flixbus coaches in Germany.</p><p>A quick search through Twitter and Facebook also reveals a trail of unhappy passengers, some of whom talk of "nightmare" journeys with the German bus company while others list various other issues.</p><p>But are these people just the noisy minority complainign about a company that in general offers a valuable service in budget travel around the country?</p><p>Or are they just the tip of the iceberg and a sign that the travel company has issues and needs to improve?</p><p>Please share your experiences and views - both positive and negative - by answering the questionnaire below.</p><div><iframe frameborder="0" height="1889" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjt3YgmDVMhHFu8VBmhRGzJtTQAsgfeNAU7JdU8qgJFJjp4g/viewform?embedded=true" width="640">Loading...</iframe></div>