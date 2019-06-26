Germany's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Photo of the Day: The naked moped rider stopped by German police

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 June 2019
12:48 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwavesummersun

Share this article

Photo of the Day: The naked moped rider stopped by German police
Photo: Twitter/Polizei Brandenburg
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 June 2019
12:48 CEST+02:00
One way to deal with the heat is to strip off. But a moped rider in the state of Brandenburg has taken it to the next level.

German police cautioned a man riding naked on a moped as temperatures soared in a sizzling heatwave across the country.

Police in Brandenburg, the neighbouring state to Berlin, posted on Twitter two pictures of a moped-riding man clad in only his helmet and sandals, as they called on users to suggest captions for the images.

"Because we're speechless," said police, adding the hashtags #heat, #safetyfirst and #livingontheedge. "How would you caption this picture? For some inspiration, a quote from the man: 'It's just warm, isn't it?'"

As contributions and queries poured in over whether the man flouted any rules, police clarified that it was not illegal to go around nude in public, but only so long as no one files a complaint.

The tweet had received thousands of likes and retweets by lunchtime on Wednesday. Many people retweeted the picture, showing he had caught the mood of the country. 

"If he continues like this he'll be real Brandenburger," joked one Twitter user. 

Other police forces even chimed in. "You made our day," said the police in Rhineland-Palatinate. 

READ ALSO: Is it ever legally too hot to go to work or school in Germany?

Temperatures were due to reach the late 30s on Wednesday and possibly the 40C mark in some parts of Germany. Over the coming days the temperature will drop slightly before climbing up again to the late 30s on Sunday. 

 

 
weatherheatwavesummersun
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Photo of the Day: The naked moped rider stopped by German police
  2. Heatwave in Germany: Temperatures of 40C forecast
  3. 'Durchzug is not harmful!': Red Cross tells Germans to leave their fans on and windows open
  4. Eight signs summer has arrived in Germany
  5. Germany orders drivers to slow down on Autobahns over fears roads will 'blow up' in heat

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Peter Mahaffey - 27 Jun 2019 00:34
“Ich suche Unterhosen”
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

More news

Discussion forum

26/06
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
26/06
Health Insurance Contract Cancellation
25/06
Arbeitlosengeld for Freelancers
25/06
How to quit your job in Germany
25/06
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
24/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
07/05
Summerfest & Fleamarket at the Intl. School of Hamburg
View all notices
Post a new notice