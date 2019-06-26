Photo of the Day: The naked moped rider stopped by German police

German police cautioned a man riding naked on a moped as temperatures soared in a sizzling heatwave across the country.

Police in Brandenburg, the neighbouring state to Berlin, posted on Twitter two pictures of a moped-riding man clad in only his helmet and sandals, as they called on users to suggest captions for the images.

"Because we're speechless," said police, adding the hashtags #heat, #safetyfirst and #livingontheedge. "How would you caption this picture? For some inspiration, a quote from the man: 'It's just warm, isn't it?'"

As contributions and queries poured in over whether the man flouted any rules, police clarified that it was not illegal to go around nude in public, but only so long as no one files a complaint.

The tweet had received thousands of likes and retweets by lunchtime on Wednesday. Many people retweeted the picture, showing he had caught the mood of the country.

"If he continues like this he'll be real Brandenburger," joked one Twitter user.

Other police forces even chimed in. "You made our day," said the police in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Temperatures were due to reach the late 30s on Wednesday and possibly the 40C mark in some parts of Germany. Over the coming days the temperature will drop slightly before climbing up again to the late 30s on Sunday.