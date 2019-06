Three people were seriously injured after a Flixbus collided with a truck on the A5 near Karlsruhe. A fire brigade truck had to free one of them from the couch.

Three people were moderately injured, and one was lightly injured. Rescue workers took them to hospitals.

The remaining 39 passengers on the bus, which was travelling from Munich to Amsterdam, were taken to a hospital in nearby Weingarten, where they were first attended to and later picked up by a replacement bus, reported Spiegel Online.

As of Wednesday morning, a northbound section of the A5 around the accident site remained completely closed, with a highway detour set up.

According to initial police findings, the Flixbus driver is not to be blamed for the incident. The truck driver involved wanted to pull into a parking lot, but the entrance was blocked by another truck, according to police.

Therefore he drove from the departure point of the lot into the right lane, where the coach could not avoid him any more.

Engine on fire

Firefighters on the Autobahn 1 extinguish the burning bus on Tuesday night. Photo: DPA

The crash was not the only trouble which a Flixbus bus encountered on Tuesday night, In another incident, a coach driver noticed several flashing hazard lights from other drivers on her way from Bremen to Hamburg.

At the Bremen intersection on the A1, she pulled over to the side of the road to check on her vehicle.

When she examined the couch more closely, she saw that the engine compartment was on fire.

The woman immediately evacuated the bus before the fire could spread inside of the bus. All 26 passengers were uninjured.

The fire brigade took the passengers to the nearest service area, where another Flixbus picked them up and took them to Hamburg.

The police closed the A1 completely for a few minutes, closing off one lane completely until 5 a.m.. Flixbus announced that it would investigate the fire in cooperation with the authorities.

Flixbus, a popular intercity couch service, said it regretted both the incidents.

The accidents follow a Flixbus crash in late May, after which one person died and others were injured as a coach overturned near Leipzig.

Other transport problems

Emergency workers by the derailed tram in Düsseldorf on early Wednesday morning. Photo: DPA

Flixbus was not the only company with transport problems on Tuesday evening.

In Düsseldorf, more than 20 people were injured in the Lierenfeld district of the city when a tram carrying around 50 passengers derailed, reported RP Online.

According to the fire brigade, the victims were taken to hospitals by the rescue service.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident. Almost 60 emergency personnel assisted with rescues which lasted into the night.

This article was updated at 10:50 am Wednesday.