The videos went viral at a German high school, with students refusing to board buses from the same company for hygiene fears.

The movies took place on a city bus in the small German town of Bad Laasphe in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The location and bus were identified by students of a local high school, who recognized a number of landmarks of the town shown in the video.

The video made its way through the school after being shared via the WhatsApp messaging network from student to student.

The Siegener Zeitung reports that several students of the local high school had refused to board a school bus due to hygiene concerns.

The video shows the driver taking the bus through the small town while a man and a woman are engaging in various sexual acts in the back.

The small town of Bad Laasphe. Picture: DPA

Later in the video, the driver stops the bus and begins to participate.

After the videos went viral through the school, several told their parents of their existence - many of whom also identified the local landmarks depicted in the video.

Driver identified after ‘extensive’ research

Klaus-Dieter Wern, managing director of the Verkehrsbetriebe Westfalen-Süd - the transport company responsible for the bus - said while the video clearly depicted one of his buses and the town itself, identifying the driver was initially difficult.

The driver was not directly employed by the VWS, but was instead a subcontractor. Wern, who was tipped off about the video and the driver’s identity from an anonymous call, said the decision to stand down the driver was immediate.

“I just looked quickly at the video and I could work it out soon enough.”

“This is completely absurd.

“Anyone who does something like that will not drive a bus for me anymore.”

Once confronted, the driver admitted to taking part in the video.

The VWS indicated that they were considering taking legal action against the driver and the other performers in the video.

Not the same bus?

Wern said that while the driver was swiftly fired, school students or other bus passengers need not be concerned about the condition of the bus.

He said that the bus had been thoroughly cleaned and was moved outside the town.

“Of course, the bus was thoroughly cleaned and has not been used in the Bad Laasphe area ever since."

The school’s principal Corie Hahn told the Siegener Zeitung that she had urged parents to check their child’s phone to see if they’d received the video before starting an open conversation about it.

The video was apparently shot and uploaded in 2018, although it had only become widely shared by the students over the past few weeks.