Merkel says she 'respects' Theresa May's decision to resign

<p>Pledging to keep working with May in the same spirit as long as she is in office, Merkel noted that the government "wishes to maintain close cooperation and a close relationship with the British government," the German leader's spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.</p><p>Fietz declined to comment on how May's decision could affect Brexit, as "the development depends essentially on domestic political developments in Britain".</p><p>It came after May announced she was to step down as leader on June 7th.</p><p>In an emotional speech outside Downing Street, May said she had "done my best" to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.</p><p>It would remain a matter of "deep regret" that she had been unable to deliver Brexit, she added.</p><p>May said she will continue to serve as prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.</p><p>She will step down as Conservative leader on June 7th and a leadership contest is due to begin the following week.</p>