Germany's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Merkel says she 'respects' Theresa May's decision to resign

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 May 2019
12:05 CEST+02:00
brexitmerkelmay

Share this article

Merkel says she 'respects' Theresa May's decision to resign
Angela Merkel and Theresa May in Berlin in April. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 May 2019
12:05 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday took note of the decision by British Prime Minister Theresa May to resign "with respect", saying that they shared a "good and trusting" working relationship.

Pledging to keep working with May in the same spirit as long as she is in office, Merkel noted that the government "wishes to maintain close cooperation and a close relationship with the British government," the German leader's spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.

Fietz declined to comment on how May's decision could affect Brexit, as "the development depends essentially on domestic political developments in Britain".

READ ALSO: 'Brexit will hinder AfD success': What you need to know about the EU elections in Germany

It came after May announced she was to step down as leader on June 7th.

In  an emotional speech outside Downing Street, May said she had "done my best" to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.

It would remain a matter of "deep regret" that she had been unable to deliver Brexit, she added.

May said she will continue to serve as prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place.

She will step down as Conservative leader on June 7th and a leadership contest is due to begin the following week.

 
brexitmerkelmay
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Our 5 worst German tourist traps - and top alternatives
  2. Explained: The best and worst paid jobs in Germany
  3. Five reasons why the European elections really do matter
  4. 'Shame on you': German police officer praised for confronting prying drivers
  5. European elections: A beginner's guide to the vote

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to work 9-5 and travel the rest of the time

A full-time job shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your wanderlust. The Local spoke to Travel After 5 blogger Alline Waldhelm to find out her tips and tricks for travellers who only have 25 days of annual leave.

More news

Discussion forum

24/05
English-speaking marriage counselors in Berlin
24/05
Looking for English speakers in Wuerzburg
24/05
How to enter the American Consulate in Frankfurt
23/05
Tax return after working in France and Germany
23/05
Rules of the road for cyclists
22/05
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
07/05
Summerfest & Fleamarket at the Intl. School of Hamburg
View all notices
Post a new notice