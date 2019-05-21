Germany's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Looking for work in Germany? Check out The Local's new job site

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 May 2019
07:00 CEST+02:00
jobsjobs in germanyworking in germanybusiness

Share this article

Looking for work in Germany? Check out The Local's new job site
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 May 2019
07:00 CEST+02:00
The Local has just launched a new site offering thousands of job opportunities for international talent in Germany.

Wherever you are in Germany, The Local Jobs offers vacancies to match a wide range of professional backgrounds.

A clean interface makes it easy to search on desktop or mobile. And there’s even a map function for anyone interested in a visual representation of where the jobs are.

TAKE ME THERE: The Local Jobs - English-language jobs in Germany

As a job seeker you will also be able to create a profile on the site where you can upload a CV; you can choose whether or not to make your profile visible to employers.

Visitors will also have the option to sign up for a newsletter to keep in touch with what’s happening on the German employment market.

For employers, the site makes it easy to post vacancies and gives you a wide range of options for when and how to display job ads. At a time when holding on to talent is key, the site also gives you the possibility to turn your profile page into a Featured Employer page that will be displayed prominently at the top of the site.

Whether you’re looking for a job or trying to find your next star colleague, we sincerely hope you will enjoy using The Local Jobs!

 
 
Jobs in Germany
jobsjobs in germanyworking in germanybusiness
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. One dead and dozens injured after Flixbus overturns near Leipzig
  2. Why learning German at an older age isn’t as hard as you think
  3. Deadly storms wreak havoc across Germany
  4. German Word of the Day: Der Ohrwurm
  5. IN PICTURES: Extreme weather brings flooding to Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get a month's worth of your favourite newspapers and magazines - for free

Readly - the 'Spotify of magazines' - is offering readers of The Local a free month's worth of unlimited all-you-can-read magazines. All you need to do is answer one quick question.

More news

Discussion forum

21/05
Tramp Stores: Aldi vs. Lidl vs. your local grocery store
21/05
Munich babysitters wanted
21/05
Where to buy British groceries in Berlin
21/05
Favourite internet radio stations
20/05
Cold war rocket silos near Germering
16/05
John Gunn & Partner - Independent insurance broker for expats
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
07/05
Summerfest & Fleamarket at the Intl. School of Hamburg
01/05
Legal notice: Jens Pepi Erben & Gabriele Ihle / in Wehrheim
27/04
***Looking for furnished 1 bed apartment or WG room FOR COUP
View all notices
Post a new notice