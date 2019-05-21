Looking for work in Germany? Check out The Local's new job site

The Local has just launched a new site offering thousands of job opportunities for international talent in Germany.

Wherever you are in Germany, The Local Jobs offers vacancies to match a wide range of professional backgrounds.

A clean interface makes it easy to search on desktop or mobile. And there’s even a map function for anyone interested in a visual representation of where the jobs are.

TAKE ME THERE: The Local Jobs - English-language jobs in Germany

As a job seeker you will also be able to create a profile on the site where you can upload a CV; you can choose whether or not to make your profile visible to employers.

Visitors will also have the option to sign up for a newsletter to keep in touch with what’s happening on the German employment market.

For employers, the site makes it easy to post vacancies and gives you a wide range of options for when and how to display job ads. At a time when holding on to talent is key, the site also gives you the possibility to turn your profile page into a Featured Employer page that will be displayed prominently at the top of the site.

Whether you’re looking for a job or trying to find your next star colleague, we sincerely hope you will enjoy using The Local Jobs!