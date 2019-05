You'll need to pause ad blockers to see all the images in this story

Especially in south Germany, flooded roads posed a great danger to drivers, with one death reported in Bavaria after a car skidded off the road on Monday evening.

In the town of Aitrang, Bavaria, cars drove along a road that is flooded by the water of a small stream that has overflowed its banks. Photo: DPA

Heavy rain came to the capital, causing difficult driving conditions and halting traffic. Photo: DPA

In Kassel in the central state of Hesse, a flooded stream also slowed traffic. Photo: DPA

Emergency crews came to Bavaria, where the flooding reached its highest levels.

Überflutungen vor allem im Süden: Tief "Axel" hält Einsatzkräfte auf Trab https://t.co/IIFm0fXNe1 pic.twitter.com/Zf6h7PU4N6 — City Report - pnr24 (@CityReport) May 21, 2019

The German Weather Service issued a high storm warning for southern Germany, with the highest warning level given to the very south along the Austrian border.

Tief #Axel sorgt in weiten Teilen Deutschlands für heftige Regenfälle. Vor allem im Süden gelten bis zum Mittwochmorgen Unwetterwarnungen, mit Gefahr von #Hochwasser. Mehr zum Wetter: https://t.co/86jHi8BZ2N pic.twitter.com/mS3HhyC3aA — ZDF heute (@ZDFheute) May 21, 2019

By Tuesday morning, the rain had stopped or significantly decreased in many parts of Germany. Yet several parts of the country remained flooded, including upper Bavaria and Nuremberg.

In this DPA photo, two men survey the flooding in Lohfelden, Hesse.

Fire patrols on Tuesday morning worked to clean up the muddy streets and flooded streets of Bad Gandersheim, Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA