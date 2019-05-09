Quiz: How well do you know your German false friends?

<div>Learning a new language is tricky, and it's made even trickier by false friends: words which look like they should be cognates but actually mean something totally different. Fortunately<i> Freund</i> and <i>blau</i> are both cognates of friend and blue respectively. But there are many German words which could lead you astray.</div><div><iframe class="enp-quiz-iframe" id="enp-quiz-iframe-941" src="https://mediaengagement.org/quiz-embed/941" style="width: 100%; height: 500px; border: none"></iframe></div>